‘American Idol’ Stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Second Child

Singer Gabby Barrett and fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner are the latest couple in country music to welcome a new bundle of joy, the 22-year-old singer giving birth to her second child late last month.

According to Hollywood Life, Gabby Barrett’s new baby, named Augustine Boone Foehner, was born on Thursday, October 27th. She shared the good news with the public on social media several days later. Check out the star’s sweet Instagram post below.

The blurry photo sees Cade and Gabby’s oldest child, daughter Baylah May Foehner, taking in all the excitement of becoming a big sister. Barrett wrote in her post, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!”

Gabby Barrett shared her pregnancy announcement early last spring, in celebration of Mother’s Day. Taking to social media on May 8th, she wrote, “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day.”

As an excited soon-to-be mother of two at the time, Gabby Barrett appeared alongside her husband Cade Foehner on the American Idol stage where they initially met. There, the news outlet reports she “rocked” her baby bump, celebrating the conclusion of American Idol‘s milestone 20th season.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner first met on American Idol in 2018 during the TV show’s 16th season. Barrett finished in third place, with singer Maddie Poppe taking home the win. Cade and Gabby welcomed little Baylah a few years later in January of 2021.

Gabby Barrett Details the Struggles of Performing While Pregnant

Though she was busy forming life, Gabby Barrett in no way let that hinder her career. Earlier this year, after breaking the news that she and Cade Foehner would soon welcome their second child, the “I Hope” singer went out on the Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour with country music megastar Jason Aldean.

While she made the most of this year touring while pregnant, she previously admitted that performing live for thousands of fans gradually got harder and harder.

“It just gets harder to breathe and it’s harder to have vocal control and all of those things,” Gabby Barrett said while she was still touring. She revealed, “I kind of had to find ways and little tactics around it to make sure that we were still putting on a good show, though. I just took it week by week.”

Unsurprisingly, as an experienced mom, the singer also revealed that it was actually her husband Cade that was more concerned about her performing while pregnant.

“My husband is always like, ‘Oh, I’m so scared.’ He always thought I was going to fall on the thrust that goes out from the stage. But I’m just like, ‘I got this.’ And I haven’t fallen yet.”

Fortunately, it seems the rest of the singer’s pregnancy was smooth sailing. And while we’re excited for the two American Idol alums to spend some quality family time at home, we’re happy that Gabby Barrett will soon be able to hit the stage again without the worry of a growing baby bump.