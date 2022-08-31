Americana Awards Show Performers: Brandi Carlile, Chris Isaak, Lucinda Williams & More

The Americana Music Association announced the full lineup of performers and presenters for the 2022 Honors & Awards Show on Sept. 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Performers include Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Miller, Chris Isaak, Fairfield Four, Indigo Girls, James McMurtry, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, Phosphorescent, Sierra Ferrell, and The War And Treaty.

In addition, Buddy Miller will once again serve as musical director for the night’s festivities. His Americana All-Star band will feature Brady Blade, Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, Lorenzo Molina, Rob Burger, and The McCrary Sisters.

Award presenters include Allison Moorer​, ​Dom Flemons​, ​Hayes Carll, ​Jerry Douglas​, ​Lucius​, ​Lyle Lovett, The Milk Carton Kids,​ and ​Molly Tuttle.

AMERICANAFEST at a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville

175+ roots/folk/Americana acts have been announced

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

Festival passes are on sale now

Lineup & Tickets

The 22nd annual AMERICANAFEST features 175+ confirmed acts. Announced performers include American Aquarium, Taj Mahal, Asleep at the Wheel, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, Hayes Carll, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lori McKenna, 49 Winchester, Willi Carlisle, Joshua Hedley, Allison Moorer, Adia Victoria, and more.

In addition, Hayes Carll, William Prince, and Lainey Wilson will perform a songwriters round called “Songs of Yellowstone.” The trio will celebrate their songs featured on the hit TV show.

Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14. Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations

The Americana Music Association will also pay tribute to its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees at the 21st Americana Honors & Awards Show. Honorees include the Fairfield Four (Legacy Award), Al Bell (Executive), Chris Isaak (Performance), Indigo Girls (Spirit of Americana Award), and Don Williams (President’s Award, posthumous).

AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public ($175). Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale ($399/$499). Moreover, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.