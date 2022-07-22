AMERICANAFEST Solidifies 2022 Lineup With Lukas Nelson, Lori McKenna, 49 Winchester & More

AMERICANAFEST solidified its 2022 lineup by revealing 33 additional artists slated to take the stage at various venues throughout Nashville on Sept. 13-17. Newly announced performers include Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lori McKenna, 49 Winchester, Willi Carlisle, Joshua Hedley, Allison Moorer, Adia Victoria, and more.

The 22nd annual AMERICANAFEST now features 175+ confirmed acts. Previously announced performers include American Aquarium, Taj Mahal, Asleep at the Wheel, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, Hayes Carll, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, and more.

In addition, Hayes Carll, William Prince, and Lainey Wilson will perform a songwriters round called “Songs of Yellowstone.” The trio will celebrate their songs featured on the hit TV show.

AMERICANAFEST at a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville

175+ roots/folk/Americana acts have been announced

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

The full schedule will be released in early August with participating venues

Festival passes are on sale now

What to Expect

Last year’s festival showcased 200+ acts performing across multiple Music City venues, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, The Station Inn, and more. Additionally, the destination event also features industry conferences, panels, and workshops.

Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14. Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations.

AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public ($175). Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale ($399/$499). Moreover, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.

Newly Announced Performers