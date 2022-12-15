‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill for New Duet

Fans of America’s Got Talent gave Drake Milligan a huge career bump this summer. And months later, the young Texan is doing a collaboration with long-time country superstar Vince Gill.

Milligan wasn’t even alive when Gill was winning Entertainer of the Year honors in the mid-1990s. But the two recently combined for a new tweak on classic western swing. Milligan co-wrote “Goin’ Down Swingin'” for his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth. Gill joined in, as did the Nashville swing group, the Time Jumpers. You almost could believe Bob Wills was in the recording studio alongside Milligan and Gill.

It’s definitely a perfect sort of debut album for Drake Milligan, who finished third on this summer’s America’s Got Talent. The album features the two songs Milligan performed on the talent competition. Both “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and “Kiss Good Bye All Night” hit No. 1 on the iTunes country chart the day after his performances on the show.

Then came the chance to record with one of his idols.

“Vince Gill is one of my biggest influences,” Drake Milligan told Taste of Country. “To know that he would come in and sing on ‘Goin’ Down Swingin’’ and work so hard at doing so just goes to show why he’s so well-respected. Vince was just so willing to work and such a pro.”

Give it a listen. There’s no music video, as yet. But with the music and your imagination, you can envision Milligan and Gill on stage in a small honky tonk. Fans are nimbly twirling around a dance floor sprinkled with sawdust. Stick around to read more about how Gill and Milligan got together.

Milligan said producer Tony Brown called Gill to ask him to join sounds with Milligan. And Gill’s tenor blends perfectly with Milligan’s baritone. The fiddles, guitars and piano in the background also make sweet sounds for the ear.

“Tony made the call and it was a no-brainer,” Milligan said. “Once we wanted to cut that song, we were like, ‘We got to get the Time Jumpers in and Vince to sing on it!’ When we cut Vince’s vocal, I was like, ‘Vince, you can breathe into the microphone, just as long as we can put your name on this song.”

Vince Gill performs in Nashville earlier this year. He joined Drake Milligan for a duet with the young star from America’s Got Talent. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Milligan released his debut album a day after the AGT finale back in mid-September. At one time, judges thought Milligan probably was the favorite to win it all. But live competition shows often don’t always follow expectations. The Mayyas, a synchronized dance troupe from Lebanon, won the AGT title, the $1 million prize and the chance to headline a Vegas show. Kristy Sellars, an artistic pole dancer who uses light installations in her act, placed second.

But Milligan was the top singer on America’s Got Talent. He’s still riding high as he seeks to build his country music career. Singing with Gill only enhances his prospects.