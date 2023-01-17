Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Criticism Over Niece’s Same-Sex Wedding on Her Property

Weeks after she faced backlash over having her niece’s same-sex wedding on her property, Amy Grant breaks her silence about the situation.

As previously reported, Amy Grant spoke about how she and her husband, Vince Gill, were planning to host their niece’s wedding. She noted at the time that it would be the first “bride to bridge” wedding at her Franklin, Tennessee home. She described the event as being a gift to her whole family.

The singer previously spoke about her niece coming out. “Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other.’” Grant said. “I mean, hey – that’s pretty simple.”

Amy Grant previously spoke about her support for the LGBTQ+ community at Apple Music’s Proud Radio. She experienced some backlash for that as well. Refusing to allow naysayers to determine her interpretation of God’s love, Grant said, that no one is a suprirse to God. Neither is who everyone is or what they have done. “That’s why, to me, it’s so important to set a welcome table. Because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid, you’re loved… Gay, straight, it doesn’t matter.”

With the latest criticism, Grant isn’t letting anyone tear her down. She told PEOPLE that she never chases “any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole” when it comes to social media responses. “I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.”

Amy Grant Reveals Details About Her Niece’s Same-Sex Wedding Event

Meanwhile, Amy Grant spoke to PEOPLE at a recent about her niece’s same-sex wedding. It was the same farm that she and Gill got married at in 2000. She said she had purchased the farm back in the 1990s. Her niece and her now-wife Sam had been looking for a beautiful place to get married.

“So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married,” Grant revealed. Along with speaking to PEOPLE about her niece’s wedding, Grant also talked about being “glad for every day” after her July 2022 bike accident. Following the incident, Grant was hospitalized in stable condition. She had hit a pothole while biking in Nashville.

Grant explained that the biggest thing was in the two months after the accident, it was really depressing for her. “Everything canceled, and I just said, ‘What if I’m never all the way back?’”

Luckily, she had Gill to help her through the recovery. He also told her that things happen to others every day. She just had to take everything one day at a time.