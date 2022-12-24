Amy Grant Faces Backlash Over Hosting Her Niece’s Wedding on Her Property

It has been a rough year for Amy Grant. The multiple-award-winning Christian singer had a serious bicycle accident back in July. She sustained a head injury that kept her in the hospital for days and off of the stage for months. Luckily, she was able to kick off her Christmas tour earlier this month. Now, she’s dealing with backlash for hosting her niece’s same-sex wedding on her property. Much like the injuries and recovery from her accident, Grant is taking it all in stride.

It all started with a Washington Post interview in which Amy Grant said that she and Vince Gill planned to host her niece’s wedding. She said it would be the first “bride and bride” wedding to take place at their Franklin, Tennessee home. For Grant and Gill, it’s an exciting time to celebrate the marriage of someone they love. However, many more conservative fans and critics called Grant out for supporting and hosting a same-sex wedding.

Amy Grant Waves off Criticism

“What a gift to our whole family,” Amy Grant said of the wedding. “To just widen the experience of our whole family.” Before Grant faced any criticism, she outlined her stance on her niece’s wedding. “Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other.’ I mean, hey, that’s pretty simple.”

This isn’t the first time that Amy Grant has voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community. According to CMT, Grant spoke to Apple Music’s Proud Radio late year. She faced backlash from conservative fans and critics then, too. However, that won’t change how Grant interprets the love of God. “Who loves us more than the one who made us,” she asked. “None of us are a surprise to god. Nothing about who we are or what we’ve done. That’s why, to me, it’s so important to set a welcome table. Because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid, you’re loved…. Gay, straight, it doesn’t matter.”

Amy Grant went on to add “It doesn’t matter how we’re wired. We’re all our best selves when we believe to our cote, ‘I’m loved.’ And then, our creativity flourishes.”