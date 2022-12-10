Amy Grant To Be Featured on ‘CBS Mornings’ After 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

Following her appearance at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, Amy Grant is scheduled to be featured on the Monday (December 12th) episode of CBS Mornings.

Music Row reports that during the CBS Mornings segment, Amy Grant will speak to Vlad Duthier. She will be the first in a series of profiles on the Kennedy Center Honorees. Among others being interviewed are George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León, as well as U2 bandmates Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

Amy Grant’s Kennedy Center appearance is one of the first appearances she has done since her bike incident last summer. She spoke to FOX News about her recovery. “Last week was my first week back on stage,” Grant explained. “And I can’t think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than by doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith.”

Amy Grant also said she felt some nerves getting back on stage following her injuries. “I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I’m just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I’m not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe.”

Amy Grant went on to point out how her husband and country music star Vince Gill has helped her recover over the past few months. “He has just been so patient. Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we’re in even without saying a word. I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I’m not the same?’ and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.’ I feel like my old rascally self.”

Amy Grant Says This is the ‘Quietest Season’ She Has Ever Experienced

While speaking to the Washington Post, Amy Grant opened up about how her recovery has been keeping her grounded.

“It has been the quietest season of my life,” Amy Grant explained. “There are times in our lives where we can just be so busy that you’re present, but you’re also ticking off that list of things that need to be done. Or somebody sits down for a conversation and you’re giving 100 percent attention, but you also can’t make the next thing on the calendar completely go away. That was the biggest adjustment.”

Following her bike accident, Amy Grant was forced to cancel her fall tour. Her doctors had also advised her to limit her screen time as well. She revealed that she suffered some memory loss due to the accident. “I was just trying to remember people’s, like my extended family, names,” she said with a laugh. “Every conversation would start with ‘Are they dead or alive?’”

Amy Grant went on to add that since the accident, she found herself appreciating her days. “The timing of this … it’s really given me the opportunity to look at the majority of my life. And kind of, I don’t know — just wrap my arms around the whole thing. I mean, that’s a gift for anybody.”