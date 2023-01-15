Amy Grant Reveals How Vince Gill’s Support Helped Her in Wake of Bike Accident

Amy Grant is back to work after spending months at home healing from a bike accident that left her with a serious head injury and a battered and bruised body. The 62-year-old Grammy winner has shared on countless occasions that the process was both emotionally and physically taxing. And during a recent chat, she praised her husband, Vince Gill, for helping pull her through the hardest moments.

“The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing,” she told PEOPLE just ahead of an event that honored Jerry Moss. “Everything canceled, and I just said, ‘What if I’m never all the way back?’ “

“And he said, ‘Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we’re here, and I love you.’ And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic,” she continued.

Amy Grant was rushed to a Nashville, TN, hospital on July 27, 2022. While riding her bike with a friend, she hit a pothole. Grant was wearing a helmet at the time, but she still hit the pavement so hard that she was unconscious for about 10 minutes. She remained in the hospital for about a week and spent the rest of her recovery at her home.

The pop-turned-Christian singer canceled all of her performances and outings through October. It wasn’t until Nov. 26 that she got back on stage.

While she’s feeling well today, Grant is still dealing with low energy and “memory issues.” As she told PEOPLE, it can take 12 to 18 months to fully recover from her head trauma.

Amy Grant is ‘Glad for Every Day’

As Amy Grant shared with the Washington Post, she doesn’t remember the actual accident nor can she recall her stay in the hospital. The first thing she remembers since that day is a foggy glimpse of Gill standing with their friends and family while they visited her at home.

Grant’s memory issues were so severe that she had to spend time re-learning some of her friends’ and extended family members’ names. And she has since taken her doctors’ recommendations to limit screen time and journal about her thoughts, experiences, and memories.

“Every once in a while, I’ll be talking to somebody, and they’ll say something that I guess I used to know, and I’ll gasp and go, ‘Are you kidding me?!’ ” she said while talking to PEOPLE. “But I’m telling you, I’m glad for every day.”