amy-grant-reveals-she-struggles-with-memory-loss-in-wake-of-bike-accident

Amy Grant has mostly rebounded after a bike accident left her bedridden for months this summer and fall. But despite getting back to work this holiday season, she’s still struggling to overcome memory loss that followed a serious head injury she suffered in the crash.

The 62-year-old singer was riding along the road with a friend in Nashville, TN in July when she hit a pothole. The force threw her to the ground. Her body was badly bruised, and while she was wearing a helmet, she was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes. She spent nearly a week in a hospital where doctors treated her for a major concussion and a shoulder injury.

Grant considers herself lucky to be able to return to the stage, but her newfound memory issues have been difficult. As the Christian pop artist shared with the Washington Post, she doesn’t remember the accident or her stay in the hospital. The first thing she can recall since that horrific day is a hazy glimpse of her husband, Vince Gill, and their friends and family visiting her at her home.

“I was just trying to remember people’s, like my extended family, names,” she told the publication. “Every conversation would start with ‘Are they dead or alive?’”

Amy Grant Found a Silver Lining in Her Struggles to Recover

Because of her issues, Amy Grant was forced to cancel her fall tour dates. And while resting, doctors told her to limit her screen time. Some memories came back easily and others didn’t. To help, she began journaling about her thoughts and experiences in a notebook titled “Writing to Remember.”

Amy Grant’s injuries and symptoms kept her from her career until November 26. That day, she opened her Christmas tour in Memphis, TN. And the following weekend, she made a red-carpet appearance at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors where she was recognized for her work as a singer-songwriter.

It was at the Kennedy Center ceremony that fans first learned that Grant was dealing with memory problems. Gill lovingly made light of the situation while chatting with reporters during the red carpet walk.

“She’s having a little memory issue, here and there,” he joked. “I have her convinced that I produced The Beatles and won gold medals.”

Grant admits that it was hard to rest at home. All of her life, she’s been a self-proclaimed busy body. But she shared that the accident and being forced to slow down had a silver lining.

“The timing of this … it’s really given me the opportunity to look at the majority of my life,” she said. “And kind of, I don’t know — just wrap my arms around the whole thing. I mean, that’s a gift for anybody.”