Amy Grant Speaks Out About Her ‘Healing Journey’ After Being in Bike Crash

A little over four months after her Nashville bike accident, music sensation Amy Grant spoke about her “healing journey” since the incident.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Amy Grant stated although she’s incredibly grateful for the support her fans have given her, she admitted that her healing journey hasn’t been easy. “Last week was my first week back on stage,” Grant explained. “And I can’t think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than by doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith.”

Amy Grant then shared that she was nervous about the first day of being on stage again. “ I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I’m just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I’m not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe.”

Amy Grant also spoke about how her husband, Vince Gill, has been super supportive during the ordeal. “He has just been so patient. Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we’re in even without saying a word. I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I’m not the same?’ and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.’ I feel like my old rascally self.”

As previously reported, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the golf course off of Old Hickory Boulevard when she fell from her bike. Luckily, the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. However, she was knocked unconscious for up to 15 minutes. She was forced to postpone her fall tour due to the recovery.

Amy Grant Gushes About Returning on Stage & How the Audience Makes Her Feel At Home

Meanwhile, Amy Grant opened up about what it really meant to be back on stage after her injury. “I think ever since COVID, audiences walk into a rehearsal space with a different kind of appreciation, ” she explained. “To experiencing things together. Proximity matters and I just think since then, audiences and performers are just so appreciative for the gift of each other. It makes everything a beautiful, shared experience.”

Amy Grant made her first public appearance since the bike accident on Sunday (December 4th). President Biden honored the musician at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Those honored with Grant were George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 bandmates.

Drew Holcomb spoke about Amy Grant being a recipient. “She would be embarrassed for anyone to say that because she’s such a humble person. She has made great art and impacted people’s lives everywhere she’s gone for a long time. ”

Holcomb then described Amy Grant as a wonderful human. “She’s changed the city of Nashville over the years and really created a genre. She’s really, more than that, just a wonderful person and a wonderful artist.”