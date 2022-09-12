Appalachian State Coach Shows Love to Luke Combs Cover of Morgan Wallen After Upsetting Texas A&M

Appalachian State had a big win over sixth-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday, and their head coach is celebrating by playing a little Luke Combs. Combs went to school at Appalachian State, and he shot the video sporting his alma mater’s colors. It’s a cover of Morgan Wallen’s “The Way I Talk.” Check out the clip below.

“this song never sounded better! Come see us at the ROCK!” Shawn Clark captioned the video clip.

The clip includes a lot of footage of the Appalachian State football team while Luke is performing the song acoustically with a friend.

It was a pretty dominant performance on Saturday from Appalachian State. In the 17-14 victory, they hung on to the ball for more than 41 minutes. And they held the Aggies to just 186 total yards. Maybe schools will learn not to schedule Luke Combs’s team when they’re looking for an easy win. It was a $1.5 million disaster for the SEC school.

Luke Combs on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs is currently on his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour, and he’s already looking ahead to 2023. Next up for Combs is the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisc. on September 16 & 17. He plays two shows on most stops along the way during this North American run. There are a couple of one-offs in Canada, but for the most part, he has two dates at each arena and shed he’s in for the remainder of 2022. This run ends with a pair of dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10.

But that’s not all for Luke Combs, as he has mapped out a stadium tour for 2023. And it’s global. He’ll hit several stadiums in the United States, but he’ll also take it to Europe and Australia. That run kicks off on March 25, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. That trek hits a lot of cities that weren’t included on this fall’s run, including a stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on April 15. Luke Combs has had a lot of luck with stadiums recently, and he’s giving it another go in the new year. He’ll also hit a couple of stadiums in Canada and he has a big hometown show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 15. Check out all of the dates on his current ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour and next yea’s stadium tour, and get ticket information for each at his website.

Appalachian State Looks Ahead to Conference Play

Meanwhile, Luke Combs’s beloved Mountaineers now turn their attention to the Sun Belt. Next up is Troy at home. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town. They’re done with the Power 5 teams for the year, so the future is bright. They will face another giant killer in Marshall on November 12.