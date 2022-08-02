Are Post Malone and Brad Paisley Working on New Music?

At this time neither Brad Paisley nor Post Malone has announced a collaboration. However, there is some evidence that points to the possibility of the two artists working together in the future. Then again, this could all be wishful thinking. With that in mind, let’s dig into what has us wondering if these two artists could be cooking up some stone-cold country music behind the scenes.

This really all started last year. Post Malone, a Texas native, took part in Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” fundraiser. Posty decided to do a couple of surprising covers. He lent his voice to Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” during the event. His country covers set the internet on fire. However, anyone who pays attention to Malone knows that he’s a huge country music fan.

Brad Paisley & Post Malone Interact on Socials

Recently, Post Malone shared his performance of Paisley’s 2002 hit on his social media accounts. While Malone hoped to draw attention to the fact that McConaughey’s We’re Texas fundraiser was still open, many of his fans focused on the music. Among many fans clamoring for Posty to cut a country record, was one comment that stood out. Brad Paisley commented on Malone’s TikTok post saying, “This is better than me.”

While the comment from Brad Paisley was flattering, Post Malone couldn’t let it stand. He made a video responding to the country star. “Brad, there’s no shot, man. I love you so f**kin’ much, man. Thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer…text me, I’ll see you soon.”

Most of that is just an incredibly wholesome social media exchange between two musical heavy-hitters. However, Post Malone telling Brad Paisley to text him made our ears perk up. It got a little more serious when he said “I’ll see you soon.”

It might go a little deeper than that. If you look at Brad Paisley’s Instagram bio it says “I write songs for Post Malone.” However, that could just be a joke. Paisley has a pretty good sense of humor and he did say that Malone’s cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” was better than his. After all, Paisley co-penned the song with Frank Rogers. So, maybe this was just Brad’s funny way of saying that Posty made the song his own.

Posty Is Ready to Do a Country Album

Back in June, Post Malone appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. During their talk, Stern asked what was keeping Malone from cutting a country record, hinting that his label was stopping him from doing it. However, Post said that he didn’t much care what his label had to say about it. He added that nothing was stopping him from stepping into his studio in Utah and cutting a country record and posting it on YouTube.

Right now, he just doesn’t have time to do that. He explained that he was “happily obligated” to do concerts, take care of his family, create beats, and write music. “It’s about finding that space to allot that time. So, if I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f**king country album.”

If we’re lucky, Post Malone will enlist Brad Paisley to help him make that album when the time comes.