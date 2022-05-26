Army Vet Craig Morgan Raises $100,000 for Wounded Veterans & First Responders

Army veteran and chart-topping country star Craig Morgan helped raise $100,000 for Operation Family Home, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded, ill, and injured military veterans, first responders, and their families.

Craig surprised Operation Family Home with a $100,000 check on May 24 during the Grand Ole Opry’s Salute the Troops Show. The donation includes the $70,000 Craig won on CBS television show Beyond the Edge, as well as an additional $30,000 donation from Monster Energy Cares.

“Still so grateful for this!” said Craig Morgan via Instagram. “On Tuesday, I got to present my winnings from Beyond the Edge, plus a very generous contribution from @monsterenergy to @operationfinallyhome on stage at the @opry.”

“We are excited to accept this donation, which will allow us to further our mission of honoring veterans, first responders and their families with homes and home modifications,” said Dan Wallrath of Operation Finally Home. “Craig is an amazing ambassador for Operation Finally Home with a deep desire to honor and care for America’s heroes. And we are blessed by his generosity.”

Morgan Strong

Before Craig Morgan was a chart-topping country star with songs like “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (No. 1), “Redneck Yacht Club” (No. 2), “Bonfire” (No. 4), and more, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Craig spent 10 years on active duty with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.

He also served seven years in the Army Reserves. Craig earned the USO Merit Award for his tireless support of U.S. soldiers and their families. He is also the recipient of the Army Civilian Service Award for his contributions to the troops through his music. Recently, Craig was inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame.

Craig released his most recent album, God, Family, Country, in 2020. This fall, Craig will release his new memoir of the same name: God, Family, Country. In the upcoming book, Craig shares never-before-heard stories, including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and more.

In October, Craig Morgan will launch his headlining God, Family, Country Tour. The tour includes a Veterans Day Show on November 11 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.