Ashley Judd Celebrates Her Birthday with Bittersweet Memory of Late Mother Naomi

On Wednesday (April 19), Ashley Judd marked her birthday, as fond memories of her late mother Naomi Judd resurfaced. Tragically, the actor’s mother passed away by suicide on April 30, 2022.

As Naomi — the other half, alongside Wynonna Judd, of renowned country band The Judds — passed away a mere 11 days after Ashley’s birthday last year, this approaching anniversary incited deep reflections in Ashley. She couldn’t help but reminisce on where she and her mother were exactly one year ago today. Every year, Ashley and Naomi always made sure to commemorate Ashley’s birthday in a meaningful way. However, this was not the case for 2022 due to Naomi’s mental health. As expressed through her social media post, their celebrations that year were “muted.”

“Pop and she came over with a roast chicken and cornbread, and we shared a small meal, the three of us,” she wrote. “Mom laid down a lot. We had cake and in spite of being weak and preoccupied with the disease that was eating at her, she had a gorgeous card for me and I knew, as ever, how much she loved me.”

Ashley Judd recalled previous birthdays spent with her mother

Despite the difficulty of losing her beloved mother, Ashley fondly recollected all of the joyous birthday celebrations that their family had shared. On top of a photo from 2023, she also posted an image of her birth announcement with Naomi’s heartfelt words about becoming a mom to Ashley. “I think of her constantly, looking at my baby announcement & sitting with her tender joy in sharing about me,” Ashley continued.

“I am recalling her annual rite of recounting to me the day of my birth, all the details that were so precious to her,” she added. “During my birthday at some point, she would glow, patting my arm, ‘You were brown when you came out, surprised me so, and the sweetest, easiest baby …. how I loved you, I had to swat peoples’ hands [when] they wanted to touch you.'”

As Ashley wrapped up her reflections on her birthday, she felt immense gratitude for all of the special memories she and Naomi had shared throughout their years together.

“Thank you, Mom, for all my birthdays so far, and for celebrating me,” Judd wrote. “For holding me at bedtime and whispering in my ear, ‘Ashley, you are an extraordinary woman,’ and letting me be your Sweetpea. What more does a birthday girl need, than memories of a mother like that?” she continues. “And this is how she saw and loved me, first awake, hair never brushed, ready to share our dreams. For you, Mom. For you.”