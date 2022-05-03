Ashley Judd’s New Statement Following Mom Naomi Judd’s Passing Met With Outpouring of Fan Support

On Saturday, country music legend Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76 only one day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. On Monday night, her daughter, Ashley Judd, shared a message that included multiple memories new and old remembering her mother. Fans and friends alike have since flocked to the post extending their love and continued support during this difficult time.

As of Tuesday morning, the post has garnered more than 46,200 likes and hundreds of comments. One of the family’s famous friends, American Pickers host Mike Wolfe, added a simple but heartfelt comment to Ashley Judd’s Instagram post. “In our prayers,” he said along with heart and praying hands emojis.

Most of the comments were left by fans that may not have ever known Naomi Judd or her daughters. But her iconic music career impacted many who reached out to share support for Wynonna and Ashley Judd and the rest of their family.

“There are no words that could offer you comfort. But I hope in this moment, you can feel held. Love to you and your family,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

“I am so very sorry for this incredible loss. She was not our mother, but we cry with you. As so many of us were raised with her voice in our homes and lives. My deepest sincerest condolences,” another fan added.

“Holding all of you in my heart,” one fan shared. “You all mean so much to so many of us. Your momma is singing with the angels and we are here to surround you all with love and light.”

Ashley Judd Releases New Statement After Mother Naomi Judd Passes Away

Following the news of Naomi Judd’s passing at 76 years old, the Judd family has been flooded with love and support online. Thousands of Naomi’s fans have sent condolences while the iconic singer’s friends and fellow musicians have done the same. Other legendary country singers like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Travis Tritt, and more have paid tribute to the late musician.

Even though Naomi’s daughters are mourning the loss of their mother, Ashley took to Instagram once again to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Ashley wrote that the Judd family appreciated every text, email, and post remembering their mom. She ended her touching message writing that her mother is now “free.”

“Speechless,” Ashley Judd began her statement. “In beloved community with my big sister, gazing at the new bronze plaque inducting @thejuddsofficial @wynonnajudd into the @officialcmhof. Listening to #grandpa, my altar to mama, with her silhouette from when she was 11, my bereft Pop @larrystrickland7 singing How Great Thou Art for me on my sleeping Porch (we are singing hymns this evening). Sister, mom, and me on Little Cat Creek in Lawerence County, Ky.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” she continued. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.

“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free,” Judd’s message concluded.