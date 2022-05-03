Ashley Judd Releases New Statement After Mom Naomi Judd’s Death: ‘Be Free, My Beautiful Mother’

Late on Monday night, famed actress Ashley Judd shared another message on social media following the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. Reports confirmed that the iconic country singer took her own life on Saturday, only one day before The Judds entered the Country Music Hall of Fame.

As news spread of Naomi Judd’s death at 76 years old, the Judd family received an outpouring of love and condolences. Fans, friends, and fellow musicians in the country music community reached out and shared messages remembering the legendary singer. They included messages of support from country stars including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt, and many more.

As difficult as this time is for Naomi’s daughters, Ashley took time last night to thank everyone for their thoughts. She said their family appreciated every text, email, and prayer. Ashley Judd ended her heartfelt Instagram post by saying Naomi Judd is “free” now.

“Speechless,” Ashley Judd began her statement. “In beloved community with my big sister, gazing at the new bronze plaque inducting @thejuddsofficial @wynonnajudd into the @officialcmhof. Listening to #grandpa, my altar to mama, with her silhouette from when she was 11, my bereft Pop @larrystrickland7 singing How Great Thou Art for me on my sleeping Porch (we are singing hymns this evening). Sister, mom, and me on Little Cat Creek in Lawerence County, Ky.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” she continued. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.

“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free,” Judd’s message concluded.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd Announce Naomi Judd’s Passing at 76

Following the death of Naomi Judd, Wynonna and Ashley Judd still made an appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her daughters decided to go ahead with their scheduled appearance only one day after their mother passed away. What was supposed to be a celebration of The Judds’ music career became a somber event remembering the life of Naomi Judd.

On Saturday afternoon, the Judd sisters shared a short statement on social media announcing their mother’s passing. At the time, the only details shared were that Naomi died from “the disease of mental illness.” Further details released a couple of days later that Naomi died by suicide as the country music world continued to mourn the iconic singer’s death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, (the public loved her as well). We’re in unknown territory,” the Judds wrote in a social media statement.