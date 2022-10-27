Ashley Judd Reveals She Suffered Major Injury in ‘Freak Accident’ While Mourning Naomi’s Death

Country music star Naomi Judd passed away in April of this year at 76 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Since her tragic death, the singer’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, have been outspoken about their grief. But they’ve also spoken about the negative ways the media has handled their mother’s suicide. Now, as Ashley and Wynonna continue to push to keep the devastatingly raw details of Naomi’s death from the public, the country music star’s youngest daughter, Ashley, recently revealed she suffered a major injury during a “freak accident” in the aftermath of Naomi’s death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judd appeared on a Zoom call on Wednesday to discuss the injury, among other things. She spoke with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint where, among other topics, she spoke about her injury. Judd’s participation in the Zoom call cwas part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series run by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the university.

Ashley Judd Reveals How She Sustained Her Most Recent Injury

Per the outlet, Ashley Judd’s latest injury is the result of a fall she suffered less than two years ago. At the time, she sustained a more serious injury while hiking in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Judd revealed Wed that she fractured her femoral condyle earlier this summer, in the months immediately following her mother’s death.

In speaking with Dr. Flint, Judd said that her most recent injury “healed in two months, lickety-split.” That said, though, she stated one of the main reasons for her fall is grief.

“It was what it was,” she continued. “Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like.”

Interestingly, Judd didn’t appear to resent the fall, rather than embracing it for what it allowed her to do.

“It really allowed me to grieve,” she said of her injury. “It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve.”

The Tragic Details of Naomi Judd’s Death

While Naomi Judd certainly had a massive community of fans and family alike to mourn her, Ashley Judd was especially in need of time to reflect as she previously revealed she was the one who found her mother’s still-struggling body after discharging her firearm. The younger Judd sister spoke about the horror and trauma of that event in an August article.

“The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body still haunts my nights,” Ashley Judd wrote at the time. The pain of discovering her mother in that state was intensified as she also claimed authorities who responded to the 911 call bombarded her with questions “which felt mandatory and imposed on me that drew me away from the precious end of my mother’s life.”

In her letter, she said that rather than answering questions, she had wanted to “be comforting [Naomi], telling her how she was about to see her daddy and her younger brother as she ‘went away home,’ as we say in Appalachia.”

Naomi Judd’s death came after a battle with mental health, the singer left struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.