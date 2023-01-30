Ashley Judd Reveals She Went Back into Therapy After Media Coverage of Mother Naomi’s Death

Following her slam against the “irresponsible” media coverage of her mother Naomi’s death, Ashley Judd opens up about going to therapy after the ordeal greatly impacted her.

While speaking to The Guardian, Ashley Judd revealed she decided to do Eye Movement Desensitizing and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. This type of therapy is notably used to target underlying trauma. Judd said that she had to go back to using the therapy after various media outlets published pictures of her mother. The images also included contents of her 76-year-old mother’s suicide note.

“I re-enrolled myself,” the actress explained. “Just to make sure that my healing was concretized and stout and was going to hold.”

After Naomi’s death, the Judd family petitioned to have reports and recordings of the investigation sealed from the public eye. They cited their rights to privacy in the lawsuit. However, a local judge ruled against the family. As the state Supreme Court sent the case back for a full hearing, the family ultimately drop the lawsuit. This is due to the media outlets dropping their requests for images of Naomi’s body.

The Judd family is pushing to reform the Tennessee state law that gives the media access to information about investigations. “The dark past, in God’s hands, becomes our greatest asset,” Ashley said about her family’s efforts. “With it, we can avert misery and death for others.”

Ashley Judd discovered her mother on the day she passed away and called first responders for help. She didn’t realize that photographs, officers’ body cams, and other evidence by authorities could be used by the media. This is done through public record requests.

Ashley Judd Calls Out Media Outlets Once Again

Meanwhile, Ashley Judd speaks out against the media outlets that continued to request more in-depth/personal details about her mother’s suicide.

“Each workplace should be held to the highest standards of decency, professionalism, respect, and humanity,” Judd explained. “When we know better, we do better, and the outlets that chose to publish in such a flagrantly depraved away were obviously… pandering to the crudest monetization of salaciousness.”

However, Judd did not directly comment on the editors who published the pictures of the notes and bloodstain. Her reasoning is she believes that she cannot hurt another person without hurting herself. “And so if that is true, then on a spiritual plane, I believe that they’re hurting themselves, too, in some way.”

The Guardian also reports that the Judd family’s attorney, Michael Shipman, stated that he was drawn to the case because his father died by suicide. He said many people who have lost their loved ones to suicide in Tennessee do not realize how much information can be made public through record requests.