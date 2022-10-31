Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO

Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet.

Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.

While in Lexington, Ashley joined her sister with the microphone and greeted the crowd. And while she was up there, she also sang The Everly Brothers’ 1958 hit Kentucky.

After the performance, Ashley Judd posted a carousel of photos highlighting some of her favorite moments of the weekend. She also added a clip of her emotional duet.

Though Ashley is an awarding-winning Hollywood actress, so she’s used to a crowd. But she admitted that she’s never felt brave enough to try singing in front of an audience. However, this weekend, she felt empowered by her late mother, Naomi.

“Two wildly special nights, Nashville and Lexington,” Ashley wrote in the caption. “I’m quite speechless. I guess looking into my sister’s eyes and singing with her – the first time we EVER have done that – can do that to women. I have no idea where my courage or calm came from. Mom, perhaps? Or my deep love of Kentucky and how I’ve known that song since I [was] 7 years old.”

Ashley Judd was Proud to Debut her Vocals ‘with the G.O.A.T’ of Country Music

During their emotional performance, the two sang sans band. Their fans remained absolutely silent as the sisters smiled with tears in their eyes.

“I guess if I’m going to make a carpal vocal debut, do so with the G.O.A.T,” Ashley Judd added, “where the greatest men’s basketball program plays. And deepest thank you to @rupp_arena for honoring @thejuddsofficial in such a tremendously special way. I appreciate the acknowledgment of my mother and sister’s impact on music. And Thank you, @brandicarlile @trishayearwood @martinamcbride @faithhill for your friendship and loyalty. Lastly, to my gorgeous Chosen Family. I love you. You make me safe.”

The Judds the Final Tour was originally meant to serve as Wynonna and Naomi’s encore tour following their band’s 1991 retirement. However, Naomi tragically took her own life on April 30, 2022.

Wynonna decided to carry on with the concert as a way to honor her mother. To help, her friends Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Faith Hill joined.

“As I walk out on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this,’ because it’s not, right? It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there,” Wynonna told CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the debut show. “I wanna come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience. … It’s about me singing to help someone feel better. That’s always in my spirit.”