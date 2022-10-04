Ashley Judd Thanks Fans for Embracing Their Family While on Stage With Wynonna During Concert

Wynonna Judd couldn’t start the first weekend of her Final Tour without sister, Ashley. As the two famous siblings stood on a Midwestern stage, it’s almost as if Naomi was right there with them.

Ashley shared a video clip of her appearance on her Instagram page Monday afternoon. Someone in the audience took a video of the appearance. The audio is kind of sketchy. But you could hear Ashley, who looks so much like her late mother, thank Wynonna for leaving her a backstage pass.

And Wynonna told the audience “I’m so sick and tired of the press saying crap about us. We love each other.” Wynonna then offered the chin flick to show how little she cared for the media stories.

Ashley Judd attached a long caption to go with the video. She’s a terrific actress who also loves to pour out her heart in her writing. This is what she said about the moment.

“Our walk with our sibling is often our longest relationship in life,” Ashley Judd said. “I am incandescently blessed that this women has been my sister all my life. Deeply united after our mother’s painful death, we share grief and joy, poignancy and hope, and the absolute commitment to be of service to others.

“As during our long season of mourning we know ourselves and each other with greater tenderness and nuance, I am in awe of her vulnerability and power as she takes the stage to channel her voice for connection, and inevitable keening. It was awesome (in the true sense of the word) to see and feel the audience surge to her support when she became emotional, when her voice soared, and the few times she faltered.”

Then Ashley finished her tribute, writing “thank you for embracing our family and both grieving and rejoicing with us. We love and appreciate you. Together we can do what we could never do alone.”

Heartbroken Ashley Judd Discovered Her Mother’s Body

Naomi Judd took her own life on the morning of April 30. She dealt with mental issues all her adult life, so her family knew of her struggle. Ashley discovered her mother’s body. But the news of her death rocked the country music world.

On the surface, everything appeared perfect for The Judds, the mother-daughter group who dominated country music in the 1980s. In the weeks before Naomi’s death, mother and oldest daughter announced their reunion tour scheduled for the fall. They took the stage at the CMT Awards, April 11, to sing their classic “Love Can Build a Bridge,” with a gospel choir joining them for the performance.

But the two wouldn’t sing together again. Naomi committed suicide the day before she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna decided to continue the tour without her mother. But some of the women of country are joining her for the concerts. And Ashley Judd probably wouldn’t have been anywhere else.