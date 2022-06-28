Ashley McBryde Announces She ‘Will Not Be Performing for a Few Weeks’ in New Statement

Ashley McBryde revealed on Tuesday that she’ll be taking a short break from the road. The “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer has been notably absent from performances and social media recently. Her team is now clarifying the absence with a Facebook post.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks. We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!” the statement read.

She was scheduled to provide support for Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me” tour. Bentley recently announced that Elle King would be joining him instead, but he didn’t address Ashley McBryde’s absence. Travis Denning is also on that bill. McBryde also canceled appearances at RibFest in Naperville, Ill. and Old Settlers Days Festival in Texas.

McBryde and her team anticipate that she will return to Bentley’s tour. Her schedule currently lists her next concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleson, S.C. on July 14. If everything goes to plan, she’ll remain on dates until August. She also still has two festival dates still on her calendar. She’ll be at Blame My Roots Country Music Festival at Vallewview Campgrounds in Belmont, Ohio on July 16. She also makes an appearance at Faster Horses Festival 2022 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. on the weekend of July 22-24.

Ashley McBryde will also venture to Fairborn, Ohio on July 22. She’ll provide support for Hank Williams, Jr. at the Erwin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University. You can check out all the tour dates still scheduled on her website.

Fans Are Wishing Ashley McBryde the Best

A buzz was building around McBryde’s absence among her fans. Fans seemed relieved to finally learn more. On the Facebook post, several fans commented to wish the country music singer their best.

“Sending prayers and well wishes, Ashley! I hope you feel better sooner than later! Sending love to you as well!” one commenter offered.

She’s clearly earned global reach, as the sentiments were shared from Europe.

“Take care Ashley we love you over in UK. Take all the time you need as your Health and well being are most important.” a British fan chimed in.

It’s been a non-stop year for McBryde. She performed with Eric Church at Madison Square Garden. She joined a tribute to Naomi Judd, performing The Judds’ classic “Love is Alive.” And her current duet with Carly Pearce topped the country charts. The chorus of well-wishers are correct. Ashley McBryde deserves a break. Hopefully, she’ll be back at it soon.