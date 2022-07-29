Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton Because She Accidentally Started a Fire in Her Home

Ashley McBryde joined Rob + Holly on Audacy recently, and she’s sharing some of her most embarrassing moments. There are quite a few!

But the story that takes the cake from the “One Night Standards” singer involves the iconic Dolly Parton.

“I’ve managed to avoid saying stupid things to Dolly lately because I just walk the other direction,” she shares. She tells the hosts that she has successfully avoided Parton for nearly ten years after accidentally starting a fire at her lake house.

“I caught her microwave on fire,” she admits. “I got this gig…they were remodeling her lake house and my job was to stay there with her niece [who] was my buddy. We were supposed to stay there and let the wallpaper guys in and out and just do that kind of thing.”

“I do take the blame for it, because I’m the one who removed the on-fire microwave out of the house,” she continues. “But it was honestly her niece. She stuck a whole box of bagel bites in there – like in the box and then ‘beep’ – there it goes in a freshly wallpapered room.”

Dolly Parton fired McBryde for the near catastrophe, but she sent her home with a parting gift.

“I lost my job but Dolly gave me the microwave,” she says. “She knew that I was poor and didn’t have one.”

Ashley McBryde shared a number of other hilarious moments with Rob + Holly. She talks about the time her voice cracked the first time she met Reba McEntire and Morganne Stapleton. She had a faux pas the first time she tried John Rich’s whiskey. You can hear all of her tales in the interview. The 39-year-old Arkansas native has lived quite a life.

Ashley McBryde is Back on the Road

Ashley McBryde took a little time off from the road unexpectedly. She hasn’t fully addressed why, but she says she will “someday.” But she’s heading back out, and she is excited to perform again.

“I’ll be back on the road this weekend and am so excited to see you all! I didn’t anticipate having to take time away. However, it was something that could not be avoided. More on that someday. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Now back to business, a little spackle, a little sparkle…see you this weekend trybe!” she posted to Instagram.

She’s back out in support of Dierks Bentley. The pair are also joined by Travis Denning. They’re at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, Calif. on Friday, July 29. The tour rolls through August 20 where it wraps in Tampa. She’ll mix in a couple of festivals dates along the way. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.