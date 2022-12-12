Ashley McBryde Bandmate Suffers ‘Near Fatal Accident’

On Sunday (December 11th), country music hitmaker Ashley McBryde took to her Instagram to announce one of her bandmates suffered a near fatal accident.

In the social media post, Ashley McBryde shared details about the progress her bandmate, Wes Dorethy, has made while in recovery. “I haven’t said much about it yet because I’d been holding my breath waiting to hear that he’s ‘out of the woods.’ A few weeks ago our band mate Wes was in a near fatal accident.”

Luckily, Ashley McBryde explained that Wes is improving. “We are so joy filled that he is on the road to recovery. It looks like it’s going to be a long one. The life we live as musicians often means we don’t have health insurance.”

Ashley McBryde also shared a link to the GoFundMe page that has been established. This is to help Dorethy pay his healthcare expenses. “If you’re in a giving mood, or looking for a way to make a difference in someone’s life, the link I’m donating to help my road brother with his medical needs is posted,” McBryde continued. “Wishing health and safety to all of our road worn loved ones. Country music takes care of its people. Thank you, y’all.”

Ashley McBryde’s Bandmate Sustained Injuries From a ATV Accident Last Month

According to the GoFundMe page, Ashley McBryde’s bandmate Wes Dorethy sustained injuries from an ATV accident last month. The injuries included a crushed pelvis and damaged organs. As a result, he has already endured multiple surgeries. The page was set up by Dorethy’s friend Derek Huber.

“For so many of us in this community of North Central Arkansas and Mountian Home, Wes is the first thing that comes to mind when someone says local music,” the campaign reads. “Wes is a professional musician, just getting noticed but has dedicated his life to entertaining people with his amazing gift. Wes sings, writes, and is proficient in a number of instruments. He has toured the world by scraping by, charging way too little for his services, and extending his generosity to everyone he meets.”

Unfortunately, as a “budding musician,” Dorethy does not have health insurance. He was also rejected by Medicaid. Along with his medical bills, he has regular bills. These include Van payment, rent, insurance, and utilities.

“Please join me in raising your voice, your prayers,” Huber continued to write. “And if able your generosity so that we might extend our undying love, our gratitude, and our help to a member of our community who has done so much for local art and music. If you have met Wes, then you know, they don’t come any better. I am working with various bands in the community to launch a benefit concert series as well.”