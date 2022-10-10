Ashley McBryde Will Bring ‘Lindeville’ to the Ryman in 2023

Last month, Ashley McBryde released the collaborative concept album Lindeville. Throughout the album’s 13 tracks, McBryde and her collaborators took listeners on a trip to a small fictional town. To those who live or have lived in small towns across the United States, listening to the record was like going home, for better or worse. Now, McBryde and her crew are gearing up for a very special live event.

In February, Ashley McBryde is bringing Lindeville to life on the Ryman Auditorium stage. Much like the album, McBryde isn’t taking on this live event alone. Instead, she’s bringing the whole Lindeville posse to the Mother Church for two nights.

Lindeville Live is coming to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for 2 NIGHTS ONLY in February! Join Ashley & the crew for an unforgettable celebration of Lindeville… you won't want to miss it! Presale starts Tuesday at 10am. Tix go on sale Friday! https://t.co/Z4eJ0YiUAN pic.twitter.com/tbxT1aDuHC — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) October 10, 2022

The two-night engagement kicks off on Wednesday, February 15th. Ashley McBryde will take the stage alongside Aaron Raitiere, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and TJ Osborne of the Osborne Brothers. Additionally, John Osborne – the other half of the duo – will serve as bandleader.

Ashley McBryde and Company to Bring Lindeville to Life

Just like Lindeville wasn’t a normal record, this won’t be a normal concert series. It appears that Ashely McBryde and her gang of musicians won’t just be performing the songs from the album. Instead, they’ll be bringing the album to life in the style of a classic radio variety show.

“In a perfect world, it needs to be a live show. In my heart, it would be at the Ryman, done in the style of a community theater,” Ashley McBryde said of the Lindeville. “To deliver those performances in that way, I think, would be really beautiful and a lot of fun.

Presale starts tomorrow at 10 am and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check McBryde’s website for details.

McBryde and Her Crew Had Fun with Lindeville

Ashley McBryde and her collaborators locked themselves in a room for a week to write songs. At the time, they weren’t even planning an album. It was just a house full of songwriters plying their craft. In the end, they created a small world and characters to inhabit it.

“There’s definitely a different level of freedom and a little bit of carefreeness,” McBryde told the Associated Press. “Number one, it’s a collab thing. It’s a community-driven thing where it requires multiple voices and multiple brains. Also, we weren’t planning on working it to radio, which frees up a whole lot more, especially language-wise. Because sometimes, I mean, you have to use profane language to get the point across. If that’s where the truth is, then that’s where it needs to be.”

Throughout the writing project, McBryde urged everyone to chase the truth of their songs even if it took them into murky territory. The result of this no-holds-barred writing is an album that delivers on several levels.