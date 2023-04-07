Ashley McBryde Fends Off Unsolicited Advice in New Track ‘The Devil I Know’

Today got off to a solid start with a great batch of new albums. However, there’s more new music than that out there. There are plenty of solid singles to kick off your holiday weekend. For instance, Ashley McBryde blessed us with a new track. Check out the official lyric video for “The Devil I Know” below.

It’s starting to look an awful lot like McBryde is getting ready to announce a new record. In February she shared the single “Light on in the Kitchen.” That track – which is currently climbing the charts – was a warm look at the important women in Ashley’s life. With this new song, we’re getting the attitude and defiance that the Arkansas native’s fans know and love.

“The Devil I Know” kicks off with some laid-back acoustic guitar strumming. Then, as the chorus comes on, it builds to a crescendo with in-your-face riffs, big drums, and plenty of bite to the vocal delivery.

Ashley McBryde on ‘The Devil I Know’

Earlier today, Ashley McBryde took to social media to announce the new track. “I walked in and sat down with Bobby Pinson and Jeremy Stover August 12, 2020, and THIS song came out,” she wrote in the post.

McBryde went on to discuss the inspiration behind the song. “We’re all the time hearing somethin’ from somebody who thinks they know what’s best for us,” she wrote. “Lose weight, your hair’s too curly, change this, change that. When things just seem to go better when you trust your own lens to see what’s good for you. Stick to the devil you know.”

The song’s chorus does a lot to drive home McBryde’s message of self-determination. “Momma says get my ass to church. / Daddy says get my ass to work. / Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes. / Everbody’s got something to say / About how I gotta change my ways/ Well, I got something to say of my own. / Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go / So, I’m sticking to the devil I know.”

A Big Year for McBryde

It has been a great year for Ashley McBryde. She started 2023 with her first-ever Grammy win. Her duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Not long after that, McBryde and her Lindeville collaborators took their character-driven album to the Ryman Auditorium for two nights.

More recently, Ashley McBryde attended the CMT Music Awards. She didn’t take home a trophy that night. However, she stole the show with two mind-blowing performances. She sang her single “Light on in the Kitchen” and joined Wynonna Judd for a very special rendition of the Foreigner classic “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

We can only hope that she’ll keep the momentum going with a new album sometime this summer.