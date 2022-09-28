Ashley McBryde Gives Fans a Roadmap of ‘Lindeville’ with Clips from Her New Album

We’re just two days away from Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. The album will take us on a trip to McBryde’s fictional Dennis Linde-inspired town in Arkansas. In preparation for the trip, McBryde has been teasing songs and introducing her fans to the local characters and businesses.
Ashley McBryde started introducing her fans to Lindeville landmarks a couple of weeks ago. She put Ronnie’s Pawn Shop on blast for being a little shady. Since then, McBryde has shared short vintage-style local TV ads for the Forkem Family Funeral Home and the Dandelion Diner. These give us a hint of the atmosphere the album will have. It looks like Lindeville is one of those small towns that feels like a time machine.
Ashley McBryde Teases New Songs
The ads for the funeral home, pawn shop, and diner were cool little glimpses into the atmosphere of the album. However, the most important local touchstone that Ashley McBryde introduced was the radio station. What the Fuzz Radio plays snippets of several songs from McBryde’s new album.
Ashley McBryde announced the album two weeks ago and opted to skip releasing a single. Instead, she’s giving her fans small tastes of several songs on the album. With the short wait between the initial announcement and the album release as well as the album’s format, this works great.
Ashley McBryde collaborated with several artists on her upcoming album. Additionally, the tracklist holds some serious sonic variety. So, letting everyone hear small snippets of a wide variety of songs seems like the best move.
A Roadmap of Lindeville
Ashley McBryde started her musical roadmap of Lindeville with the album opener “Brenda Put Your Bra On” featuring Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti. It’s a rocking, raucous tune that’s a little raunchy and a little redneck. Overall, it sounds like a lot of fun.
Earlier today, Ashley McBryde shared a snipped of the album’s penultimate track “Bonfire at Tina’s.” It’s a mid-tempo anthem for small-town women that sounds like it’ll be an album highlight.
Check the links below to see the rest of the samples that MrBryde shared with her followers.
- “Brenda Put Your Bra On” feat. Caylee Hammack & Pillbox Patti
- “Jesus Jenny” feat. Aaron Raitiere (Aaron Raitiere and Jon Decious)
- “Dandelion Diner”
- “The Girl In The Picture” feat. Pillbox Patti
- “If These Dogs Could Talk” feat. Brandy Clark
- “Play Ball” feat. Brothers Osborne
- “Ronnie’s Pawn Shop”
- “The Missed Connection Section of the Lindeville Gazette” feat. Brandy Clark & Aaron Raitiere
- “Gospel Night At The Strip Club” feat. Benjy Davis
- “Forkem Family Funeral Home”
- “When Will I Be Loved” feat. Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, & Pillbox Patti (Phil Everly)
- “Bonfire at Tina’s” feat. Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, & Pillbox Patti
- “Lindeville”