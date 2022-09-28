Ashley McBryde Gives Fans a Roadmap of ‘Lindeville’ with Clips from Her New Album

We’re just two days away from Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. The album will take us on a trip to McBryde’s fictional Dennis Linde-inspired town in Arkansas. In preparation for the trip, McBryde has been teasing songs and introducing her fans to the local characters and businesses.

Ashley McBryde started introducing her fans to Lindeville landmarks a couple of weeks ago. She put Ronnie’s Pawn Shop on blast for being a little shady. Since then, McBryde has shared short vintage-style local TV ads for the Forkem Family Funeral Home and the Dandelion Diner. These give us a hint of the atmosphere the album will have. It looks like Lindeville is one of those small towns that feels like a time machine.

Ashley McBryde Teases New Songs

The ads for the funeral home, pawn shop, and diner were cool little glimpses into the atmosphere of the album. However, the most important local touchstone that Ashley McBryde introduced was the radio station. What the Fuzz Radio plays snippets of several songs from McBryde’s new album.

WTF Radio in Lindeville has some quality radio personalities… that's crazy! I wonder who hosts the evening show? (no money will be given away from this post)#WTFRadio #Lindeville@stormewarren pic.twitter.com/KulYBcCr6R — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) September 22, 2022

Ashley McBryde announced the album two weeks ago and opted to skip releasing a single. Instead, she’s giving her fans small tastes of several songs on the album. With the short wait between the initial announcement and the album release as well as the album’s format, this works great.

Ashley McBryde collaborated with several artists on her upcoming album. Additionally, the tracklist holds some serious sonic variety. So, letting everyone hear small snippets of a wide variety of songs seems like the best move.

A Roadmap of Lindeville

Ashley McBryde started her musical roadmap of Lindeville with the album opener “Brenda Put Your Bra On” featuring Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti. It’s a rocking, raucous tune that’s a little raunchy and a little redneck. Overall, it sounds like a lot of fun.

Earlier today, Ashley McBryde shared a snipped of the album’s penultimate track “Bonfire at Tina’s.” It’s a mid-tempo anthem for small-town women that sounds like it’ll be an album highlight.

Check the links below to see the rest of the samples that MrBryde shared with her followers.