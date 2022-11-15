Ashley McBryde Honored with CMA International Artist Achievement Award

Ashley McBryde landed five nominations at this year’s CMA Awards. She was up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce. Pearce and McBryde took home Musical Event of the Year.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce received their CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year the morning of the awards show. In fact, McBryde tweeted that she woke up to a text from Pearce telling her the big news. That wasn’t the only award that the “Martha Divine” singer won before the official awards show started. She received one prestigious award during rehearsals for the big night.

I woke up to a text from Carly this morning. HOT DAMN!! Thank you CMA! That’s a helluva way to start the day! Happy CMA day y’all!! Let’s gooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/AmF1E12gZd — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) November 9, 2022

The Country Music Association honored Ashley McBryde with the International Artist Achievement Award before the official show. CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and Milly Olykan CMA’s VP of international relations and development surprised McBryde with the award backstage before rehearsals, according to The Music Universe.

McBryde earned the award by playing festivals and selling out concerts in Europe and Australia over the last four years. Her concerts helped to spread the popularity of country music to countless fans across the world. In the past, she has sold out cities like Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, and Brighton in the UK.

Trahern said that Ashley McBryde has been developing her “international presence” since the earliest days of her career. “She is a true example of an artist committed to building an international audience and we are beyond thrilled to present her with this year’s award.”

Ashley McBryde on Receiving the Award

The CMA International Artist Achievement Award goes to artists United States-based artists who have demonstrated “the most significant creative growth, development, and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States.” Ashley McBryde has spent years playing country music for fans across the pond. She performed at C2C Festival in 2018, 2019, and 2022. Additionally, the Arkansas native has played a short headlining tour in Europe. She also joined Luke Combs on his 2018 UK tour. Ashley also played CMC Rocks in Australia and will return to the Land Down Under in 2023.

About the award, Ashley McBryde said, “Since the first time I was lucky enough to play abroad when C2C took a chance on me in 2018, I have fallen in love with the international fans. I’ve told them over and over that as long as they keep showing up, I’ll keep showing up. That is still true today.”

“I am honored and so proud to be receiving this award and I promise to continue to be the best ambassador that I can be for country music all over the world,” Ashley McBryde said.