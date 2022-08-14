Ashley McBryde and Her Mom Team Up for New Country-Gospel Cover

Ashley McBryde is back on the road for her ‘This Town Talks’ Tour. She recently trekked through her home state of Arkansas, and she had an opportunity to visit family. The 39-year-old is from Saddle and she was the daughter of a preacher. While at home, she invited her mom to sing along with an old country-gospel song. Check out the video that she shared to TikTok below.

“Would Jesus wear a Rolex? Featuring mom again,” she captioned the post.

The video begins with Ashley McBryde asking her mom if she’s familiar with the tune.

“Mom, you remember that old gospel song that Chet Atkins wrote?” she asks.

“No!” her mom replies to McBryde’s laughter. Ashley McBryde begins strumming the tune on an acoustic guitar.

Her mother’s face lights up as McBryde begins to sing the tune. It appears that her father may be in the background of the video as the two sit at the kitchen table. By the time Ashley hits the chorus, her mother definitely recognizes the tune and joins in to singalong. They share a laugh at the end.

Folks in the comments loved the rendition, which has been covered before.

“Your mom is the cutest!” one follower replied.

“I remember Ray Stevens doing this one. Love it! You should cover Mississippi squirrel revival,” another replied.

“I think I have a new obsession… you and your momma are precious,” said another.

Martha has become a fan favorite on Ashley McBryde’s TikTok feed. She previously co-starred in a version of “The Ding Dong” song that McBryde shared. The song was an old Williams and Ree tune. Check that one out below.

Ashley McBryde on the Road

Ashley McBryde took a break from the road earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. She’d been at it pretty hard, and likely just needed some time to catch her breath. But she’s back now and as strong as ever. She’s out with Dierks Bentley and Travis Denning touring arenas for the rest of the summer. Next up is Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. on August 18. She’ll squeeze in a couple of festival and fair dates throughout the year. That includes a stop at Seven Peaks Festival in Villa Grove, Colo. on Labor Day weekend and BeachLife Ranch in Redondo Beach, Calif. on September 17.

In October, she’s part of several dates on The Judds’ reunion tour. The specific dates haven’t been specified, but the tour stops at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28. Check out all of Ashley McBryde’s tour dates and get ticket information at her website.