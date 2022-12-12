Ashley McBryde Officially Joins Grand Ole Opry: ‘It Is Pure, Pure Love’

CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde is now officially the latest addition to the legendary Grand Ole Opry. On Saturday night, the 97-year-old country music institution inducted the 39-year-old Arkansas native into its ranks. Fellow member, friend, and mentor Terri Clark inducted McBryde personally. The big moment came after Clark and McBryde collaborated on the tune “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” This was the same song that had earned McBryde a standing ovation on her Opry debut, which took place on June 16th, 2017.

Clark remarked that McBryde knelt to kiss the Opry circle on her debut evening. “Right then we all knew you belonged here,” Clark explained. “The Opry is a family and my sister, you have earned your spot at the table.”

In her acceptance speech, McBryde was grateful for the many surprises of the day- one of which was a backstage visit from Wynonna Judd. With tears in her eyes, it was clear that earning the title ‘Grand Ole Opry member’ meant a lot to her. “This moment is the biggest of my life,” McBryde said onstage. “And if it’s your first time to be at the Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it’s made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God bless country music.”An image of a beaming McBryde holding her official Opry portrait was shared on Instagram.

Ashley McBryde was joined onstage by Eric Chruch for her big night

Eric Church made a special appearance and performed “Bible and a .44” with her. They first performed this song together during his 2017 Holding My Own Tour. “Ashley McBryde, she’s one of the good ones,” Church said to the crowd. “She’s a rare one, and country music’s very lucky to have her.”

Just over two months ago, on October 6th, Garth Brooks invited McBryde to join the Opry during a CBS Mornings appearance– much to her surprise.”Try to remember, it is the longest-living family in music history,” Brooks explained to McBryde. “So Grammys, CMAs, they’re all gonna fade. This won’t. Until the day they put you in the ground, you will be part of the coolest show on the planet.”

Opry executive producer Dan Rogers was ecstatic about the addition of Ashley McBryde. “What a great night for country music and what a great addition to the Opry,” said Rogers.“Watching Ashley on stage tonight, I think almost everyone in the room as well as those tuned in could feel a collective approving nod from those who have come before as well as the sense that the future is wide open for this new member and for this show edging closer to its landmark 100th year.”