Ashley McBryde Performs Touching Cover of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ From Hotel Room: VIDEO

Christmas is right around the corner and signs of the season are everywhere you look. Houses, lamp posts, and businesses are covered in twinkling lights, the egg nog is already flowing, and people are rushing to get their last-minute shopping done. More than that, the spirit of the holiday is permeating the air. Even some of our favorite country stars like Ashley McBryde are getting into the spirit.

Being away from home for the holidays is tough. However, Ashley McBryde isn’t letting that get her down. A couple of nights ago, the Arkansas native decided to spread a little Christmas cheer from her hotel room. She sat on the floor and played a sweet acoustic rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for her TikTok followers.

Ashley McBryde Gets in the Christmas Spirit

“Here’s a Christmas ditty from a hotel room,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “In pajamas. When I should’ve been in bed,” she added. In the video, it becomes clear that Ashley McBryde impulsively decided to record this video in the wee hours of the morning. We’re so glad she did.

Ashley McBryde looks like she’s ready to hit the sack as she picks up her guitar for the video. Rocking some comfy-looking pajamas and a tight bun, she goes into a soft, finger-picked rendition of the Christmas classic.

She’s showing some real range here. Usually, Ashley McBryde’s voice is massive. However, when the situation calls for it, she’s able to sing quietly enough to not disturb the folks in the next room. However, she’s doing more than just singing a Christmas classic in this video. She’s also educating her followers.

“Did you know that’s not the original lyrics to that song,” she asked after singing a portion of the tune. “More on that later,” she promised.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Was Darker

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine wrote “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis which starred Judy Garland. Originally, the song contained lines like “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow” and “Have Yourself a merry little Christmas / It may be your last. / Next year, we may all be living in the past.”

However, when Judy Garland looked at the song she refused to sing it. According to NPR, Garland told songwriter Hugh Martin, “If I sing that, little Margaret will cry and they’ll think I’m a monster,” when demanding he revise the lyrics.

He made a few changes to the song. However, it was still rather melancholy. Then, Frank Sinatra wanted to record the song for his A Jolly Christmas album in the 50s. However, he wanted something more upbeat. So, Martin once again tweaked the lyrics.

So, in a way, we can thank Frank Sinatra for Ashley McBryde’s late-night hotel room cover of the song.