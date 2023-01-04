Ashley McBryde Releases Official Music Video for ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On’

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was one of the most cinematic country albums to drop in the past few years. McBryde and her collaborators created a fictional small town and painted vivid pictures of it in their songs. Throughout the record, listeners meet several local characters, witness relatable events, and get a look at the grittier side of small-town life. It’s a wild ride and “Brenda Put Your Bra On” is the perfect introduction to the little town called Lindeville.

Ashley McBryde has dropped a couple of videos featuring this song since releasing the album. One was an acoustic performance from the Lindeville Stage the other was a hilarious Facebook-inspired lyric video. Yesterday, she released the official music video featuring her collaborators Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack.

In the video, we see the trio performing the song as chaos erupts behind them. From flying plates to an attempted arrest and news vans rolling in, we’re right there for all of it. The video truly captures the spirit of the song which is about watching the neighbors get into a knock-down-drag-out fight over infidelity.

If you’ve listened to the album, you know that this song is directly linked to “Bonfire at Tina’s.” Watch the chaos in the background and you’ll spot a few Easter eggs that show up in the “Bonfire” video.

Ashley McBryde on “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

“As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video for it,” Ashley McBryde said in a statement. “It’s the start of the action in Lindeville.” Then, she discussed how they landed on the concept for the clip. The Arkansas native said that there were many ways they could have shot the video. Then, director Reid Long, “had the idea to capture all the insanity and drama in one continuous take, which feels very in tune with the spirit of the entire project.”

Ashley McBryde said that her love of action movies made her want to put “Brenda Put Your Bra On” at the beginning of the album. She wanted to capture the excitement of an opening action sequence Lindeville style. “When you drop into the scene it’s sort of like an action film. In the very first scene, there’s just, like, a lot happening. A car is exploding and we don’t know why and we don’t care why. There’s just a lot of action. That’s where we get dropped in at the top of the record.”

More than that, the song gives listeners a good feel for what’s to come. Many of the songs on the album feature the same kind of tongue-in-cheek humor that captures the balance of trashy and classy that you’ll only find in Small Town, USA. Additionally, it showcases the character-driven concept that drives the album forward.