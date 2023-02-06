Ashley McBryde Reveals Text She Received From Reba McEntire After 2023 Grammys Win

Following her and Carly Pearce’s epic win at the 2023 Grammys, Ashley McBryde reveals details about the text message she received from Reba McEntire about the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

While in the press room of the Grammy’s, McBryde spoke about the text McEntire sent. “I got my phone when we got back and [the text from Reba] said, ‘Congratulations, I’m so happy for you. Love, Reba.’ And I took a selfie of me going like this,” McBryde stated. Her expression in the selfie was shocked.

#Grammy winner Ashley McBryde on getting a text message from Reba McEntire celebrating her win. https://t.co/uJawxHB4jM pic.twitter.com/teQXwZ6OYk — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

During her and McBryde’s acceptance speech, Pearce declared that she was not expecting the award. The country music stars won for their single Never Wanted to Be That Girl. “It has transcended so many of my wild dreams … Holy moly, this is my first nomination and I was not expecting this.”

Ashley McBryde then spoke about the close bond she has with Pearce and how the duet brought the duo closer together. “We’ve performed this song so many times on stage together. It’s been so nice for our friendship. We did it together. Holy s–t!”

Pearce also took to Instagram to share her excitement for the Grammys win with Ashley McBryd. WROTE A REAL COUNTRY SONG WITH MY FRIEND AND WE WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY!” she wrote on Instagram. “I have no words. Zero. None. More later. I love you @ashleymcbryde.”

McBryde also shared a snapshot of her and Pearce accepting the award on Instagram. “First times only happen one time, and today marks my first time. Congratulations Carly girl, we did it. #holyshit.”

Prior to winning the big award at the Grammys, Ashley McBryde spoke about the collaboration with Carly Pearce and how it strengthened their bond. She also described the experience as a wonderful thing for her relationship with Pearce.

While speaking to PEOPLE’s Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the Grammys red carpet, Ashley McBryde spoke about her original hesitation for working on the duet. The single is notably about two female perspectives as they each go through infidelity in the same relationship. “I was like, ‘This is a little soon, and this is a little close to home for you, and if we’re being honest, it’s a little close to home for me,’” she explained. “And [Pearce] said, ‘I think we should do it.’”

Peace also told the PEOPLE correspondents that she and McBryde had been there and been on each side of the story when it came to really working through the song. “She’s my country sister. We’ve really found just a genuine love for each other,” Pearce gushed about McBryde.