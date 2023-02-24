Ashley McBryde Shares Warm New Single, ‘Light On In the Kitchen’ [LISTEN]

It seems like Ashley McBryde has been everywhere since she released her critically-acclaimed album Lindeville in September. Since then, the Arkansas native has picked up a Grammy win for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce. Additionally, she joined Wynonna Judd on what would have been The Judds’ farewell tour. She was also able to take her Lindeville live set to the Ryman for two nights. McBryde also made an appearance on Dierks Bentley’s new album Gravel & Gold. It doesn’t look like she’s going to leave the limelight anytime soon.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Today, McBryde released “Light on in the Kitchen.” The new track sees her leaving the character-driven world of her most recent full-length. Instead, she exhibits the kind of warm, authentic songwriting that made her one of the biggest names in country music today.

Ashley McBryde Discusses “Light on in the Kitchen”

In a press release, Ashley McBryde revealed the inspiration for her new song. “When I tell someone there a ‘Light on in the Kitchen’ for them, to me it means you’re thinking about them, even if they’re not coming home that night,” she explained.

Ashley McBryde co-penned this song with Connie Harrington and Jessi Alexander. The process of creating the song gave them time to reflect on the special women in their lives. “While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted us, gave us advice, and made sure we knew we had a place to go,” McBryde added. “Writing this song showed me how necessary that simple comfort had been.”

The song, at its root, is about the people who you can always count on to be there. Those motherly figures who never give up on you and are always ready with a priceless piece of advice. Ashley McBryde had several of those women in her life and they got to hear the song first. “I sent it to the important women in my life, and they reminded me that they still leave the kitchen light on for me, just like when I was growing up.”

“Knowing someone, somewhere is thinking of you like that can get you through a lot,” McBryde said. “It’s a bonus that now we get to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I’m thinking of you’ by saying, ‘The light’s on for ya,” she added.

McBryde Has a Stacked Tour Schedule

If you’re hoping to see Ashley McBryde in concert, you’re in luck. She’s on the road right now and will be until late September. Check out the full list of tour dates below and head to her website for tickets and more information.

Spring Dates

02/24 – TempleLive Fort Smith – Fort Smith, Arkansas

02/25 – First Financial Music Hall – El Dorado, Arkansas

03/08 – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, Oklahoma

03/09 – NRG Park – Houston, Texas

03/11 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, Tennessee

04/01 – Country Thunder Arizona 2023 – Florence, Arizona

04/15 – Isleta Resort & Casino – Albuquerque, New Mexico

04/16 – Ector Theatre – Odessa, Texas

04/21 – River Center Theatre – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

04/22 – The Crawfish Music Festival 2023 – Biloxi, Mississippi

04/28 – Double Decker Arts Festival 2023 – Oxford, Mississippi

04/29 – Paramount Center for the Arts – Bristol, Tennessee

04/30 – EKU Center for the Arts – Richmond, Kentucky

05/12 – Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, Oklahoma

05/13 – Cook’s Garage – Lubbock, Texas

05/16 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, Tennessee

05/18 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

05/19 – Newton Theatre – Newton, New Jersey

05/20 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

05/21 – Bottle & Cork – Dewey Beach, Delaware

05/28 – Fairplex – Pomona, California

06/2-4 – BackCountry Festival 2023 – Gardnerville, Nevada

06/17 – Morgan County Fairgrounds – Martinsville, Indiana

Summer Dates