Ashley McBryde Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Making of ‘Lindeville’ Record

Ashley McBryde took a chance on a concept record this year with Lindeville, and it paid off. It may be one of country’s best albums of 2022. It’s a collection of 13 tracks that paint the picture of a fictional small town. She invited some friends along to make it happen. Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti lent a hand, among others. In a new video that Ashley McBryde shared, she’s giving fans a peek at what it looked like in the studio as the magic happened. Check out the post below.

“Take a behind the scenes look into the studio as Ashley and the crew record Lindeville! New BTS video available now!” the Instagram post is captioned. She then directs fans to check out the full video at the link in her bio.

The full video is below. It’s soundtracked by one of the standout tracks on the album, “Bonfire at Tina’s.”

With tracks like that one and “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Ronnie’s Pawn Shop,” “Gospel Night at the Strip Club” and “Dandelion Diner,” you can imagine the vibe. If you’ve ever grown up in a small town, this record will make you feel all of the feels of home. It’s going to be a lot of fun when she brings the entire concept to Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in February. She’ll do it with a full cast. Aaron Raitiere, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and TJ Osborne will be part of the show, while John Osborne will serve as bandleader. The live performance will be performed like an old country variety show. Tickets are on sale now.

Ashley McBryde Brings ‘Lindeville’ to Life

“Bonfire at Tina’s” serves as the first single from Ashley McBryde’s new album. But the project is an album in the traditional sense. It’s a full story from start to finish. In an era of singles, this one is unique.

Ashley McBryde recently performed an acoustic version of the single. The whole thing is an artistic endeavor and it probably won’t burn up country radio. But it’s going to be hot during awards season. If you’ve not heard it, check it out now and get ahead of the curve.

She spent a few nights on the road with Wynonna Judd and Martina McBride on the The Judds’ ‘Final Tour.’ At one of their stops, the trio paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

Next up for Ashley McBryde is induction into the Grand Ole Opry. The big date arrives on December 10. Opry members Ricky Skaggs, Gene Watson and Terri Clark will be on hand for the ceremony. So will Joss Stone.