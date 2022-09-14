Ashley McBryde to Release 13-Song Character-Driven Album, ‘Lindeville’

In addition to being a headlining solo star in her own right, Ashley McBryde is a helluva team player (see “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce or “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Miranda Lambert and crew). Now, Ashley has quarterbacked a new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, which features vocals from a troupe of artists—Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, and Benjy Davis—as well as a team of top songwriters.

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (pre-order available) will be released on Sept. 30. Produced by John Osborne, the 13-song album serves as a tip of the cap to Nashville Songwriting Hall of Fame member Dennis Linde. The late songwriter was responsible for penning a catalog of stellar tunes, including “Burning Love” (Elvis Presley), “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” (Mark Chesnutt), “Callin’ Baton Rouge” (Garth Brooks), “John Deere Green” (Joe Diffie), “Goodbye Earl” (The Chicks), and more.

Songwriting Retreat

The new album was the result of a songwriting retreat helmed by Ashley, who invited some of her favorite tunesmiths for a week-long get-together in a cabin outside of Nashville.

“A few years ago, Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford, and I were on a write,” says Ashley McBryde. “We wrote this song called ‘Blackout Betty.’ And I realized we had written previous songs called ‘Shut Up Sheila’ on Never Will and ‘Livin’ Next to Leroy’ on Girl Going Nowhere. Aaron had a song called ‘Jesus, Jenny,’ and I thought, ‘We should keep these characters together and give them a place to live.’ Not long after that, I thought, ‘What if we call it Lindeville?’ in honor of Dennis Linde. I want to lock six writers in a house and just spend six or seven days writing. We stayed in Tennessee in this little house close to a lake. It was eight bottles of tequila, two cartons of cigarettes, one kitchen table, and six individuals out of their minds.”

Those six songwriters included McBryde, Raitiere, Hayford, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark, and Benjy Davis, each drawing from their own upbringings to give Lindeville an every-town feel with a motley crew of characters.

‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’ Tracklist

All songs written by Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis, and Nicolette Hayford unless noted otherwise.