Ashley Monroe Reveals She’s Officially Cancer Free

In July 2021, Ashley Monroe let the world know about her cancer diagnosis. She let her fans and followers know that she received a diagnosis of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer. At the time, it looked like an uphill battle with very little chance of coming out on top. However, Monroe didn’t let that break her spirit. She kept fighting, taking chemo treatments, and praying. Finally, it all paid off.

Yesterday, Ashley Monroe took to Instagram to share some great news. She’s officially cancer free. She made the announcement in a video posted to her feed. “Meet my comeback pants. I love you all,” Monroe wrote in the caption.

In the opening moments of the video, Ashley Monroe shows off a pair of skin-tight red pants with an ornate floral pattern on the legs. Captions on the video reveal the significance of those pants. “Before my last appointment, I bought these pants and promised myself that I would wear them when I felt like ME again,” she wrote.

“In November of 2022,” the captions continue, “my test results revealed that I’m officially cancer free.” Then we see a short clip of Ashley Monroe strutting across what appears to be a casino floor sporting a huge smile and her comeback pants.

Ashley Monroe ended the video with gratitude. “I want to thank my oncology team, my family, and my friends for supporting me through this season of my life. We did it,” the final caption read.

Ashley Monroe Shares Her Cancer Battle

Since her diagnosis, Monroe has been open about her fight with the disease. Last December, she celebrated six long months of chemotherapy by ringing the bell. We see a clip of that monumental moment in the video above. She also shared that moment with her followers when it happened.

Earlier this year, Ashley Monroe shared more good news. In February, she had a round of tests to see if the chemotherapy worked. It did. In a post about the revelation, she said, “My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans! They say this kind [of cancer] is incurable, but I’m just going to believe that it IS curable, and it’s gone forever.”

“I didn’t know it was possible to feel so sick and defeated. BUT, I believe it was meant to be and I know it has made me a better person,” she added in the post.

It is impossible to say if Ashley Monroe’s cancer is actually gone forever. It’s a fickle disease and can come back. However, Monroe has been cancer free for nearly a year now and that’s more than enough reason to celebrate with some new pants and a renewed outlook on life.