Ashley and Wynonna Judd Shed Tears During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Tonight was a bitter-sweet night for country music as Ashley and Wynonna Judd were there for their Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Yesterday, it was revealed that Naomi, the other half of The Judds, had died. Of course, the family is going through a whirlwind of emotions during this time. The Kentucky icons attended the ceremony as planned and there were tears.

This was a night that was going to be joyous and a time to celebrate. However, the feeling was entirely different without Naomi. Ashley and Wynonna took in the ceremony and it wasn’t all tears. There were laughs and some music as well.

The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake were all included in the Country Music Hall of Fame induction tonight. Among many performers that played songs from each of these acts were Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Vince Gill. Each was celebrated and Naomi was remembered.

When the sisters made the announcement on social media, they said that their mom died at 76 years old due to, “the disease of mental illness.” While on stage, Ashely and Wynonna recited a Bible verse together. Then, Ashley said, “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” while tears flowed.

In the wake of Naomi’s death, the country music world has come out with messages and kind words for the Judd family and the late, but new Country Music Hall of Famer. Fans, other artists like Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and more have taken to social media to share thoughts and stories, and prayers.

After all of their accomplishments, The Judds are a perfect addition to the Country Music Hall of Fame induction. It is so tragic that Naomi couldn’t be there for it all.

The Judds Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Here in Kentucky, the Judd family is royalty. As close as it gets. It isn’t just the mother-daughter duo that makes up The Judds. However, the country music legends have absolutely influenced and inspired thousands in the Bluegrass. The sound and look and dynamic were something wholly Kentucky. You couldn’t recreate it anywhere else, except in Ashland.

Along with Ray Charles Wynonna and Naomi Judd were the big names for this year’s Country Music Hall of Fame induction. With 14 No. 1 songs during their run from 1983 to 2000, the duo was one of the best in the business for years. They are more than deserving to be in the Hall.

The news of Naomi Judd’s death is awful and has been a tough moment for country music as a whole. Our thoughts here at Outsider are with the Judd family and all of Naomi’s loved ones as they go through this time.