At Long Last, Turnpike Troubadours Announce New Single ‘Mean Old Sun’ Coming Soon

The past few years have been a wild ride for Turnpike Troubadours fans. That ride really started in May of 2019. At that time, substance abuse and personal issues were tearing the band apart and negatively affecting their onstage performances. As a result, they collectively decided to press the pause button. Many fans believed that Turnpike was done for good. Then, in November 2021, the band announced that they were getting back together. Evan Felker was sober and the boys were ready to hit the road again.

However, that was only the beginning for the band and the fans alike. We have been patiently waiting for new music for over a year. Last May, a clip of Felker saying, “I heard a rumor that we’ve been working on a record. That rumor is true,” before playing an unreleased song made its rounds on the internet. Unfortunately, we didn’t hear much more about new music from the Oklahoma-based band.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Over the weekend, though, something special happened. People who went to their favorite bar (or Waffle House) to cue up some tunes found a new Turnpike Troubadours song on TouchTunes jukeboxes. The song made it to the system by mistake. However, it was still enough to get Turnpike fans excited for new tunes.

Turnpike Troubadours Confirm New Music

Earlier today, the Turnpike Troubadours took to social media to confirm that a new song called “Mean Old Sun” is on the way. “Cat’s out of the bag,” they wrote in the post. “New single coming soon,” they added before directing fans to the pre-save link.

The post also featured a short video that showcases what sounds like the intro of the song. In the clip we see Evan, RC, and the rest of the band making their way to the hallowed stage at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Cain’s Ballroom.

At the moment, that’s all the information that’s available. We currently don’t have a release date for the single nor have the Turnpike Troubadours officially confirmed that an album is coming this year. However, knowing that a new single is coming soon is more than enough for most fans. We’ve all been waiting for this for so long that another week or so will feel like no time at all in comparison.

Catch Turnpike Live

While you wait on new music from Turnpike Troubadours, you might be able to catch them live. They’ve got plenty of shows booked between now and the end of the year. Check out the full list of dates below. Then, head to their website for tickets and more information.