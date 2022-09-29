This Auction is Offering Handwritten Lyrics from Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, & More for a Good Cause

Most people have a list of songs that mean the world to them. Maybe those songs got you through a rough patch. On the other hand, maybe a certain lyric takes you back to one of the best times in your life. Either way, the fact is that song lyrics can have a huge impact on the lives of listeners. Next month, will have the chance to own some powerful lyrics while having a positive impact on the music industry. The third annual Handwritten Song Lyrics Auction is right around the corner.

The online auction, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will sell handwritten lyrics to benefit the Music Health Alliance. Early bidding for the entire catalog starts on October 1st. The auction will start closing in real-time in lot order for live bidding at 11 am Pacific time on October 24th.

With this auction, MHA is offering an exclusive collection of handwritten and signed song lyrics. According to the auction’s description, the pieces are donated by songwriters and recording artists from several genres and eras of music. Fans will have the chance to bid on classic hits, history-making songs, and current chart-toppers in pop, rock, country music, and other genres.

Highlights of This Year’s Handwritten Song Lyrics Auction

The highlights for this year’s Handwritten Song Lyrics Auction include classic country chart-toppers, pop earworms, classic rock bangers, and viral sensations. For instance, Kelsea Ballerini donated an acoustic guitar adorned with the lyrics of her chart-topping hit “Peter Pan” from 2015. Fans will also be able to bid on the lyrics to Martina McBride’s “Concrete Angel” signed by songwriters Rob Crosby and Stephanie Bentley.

If you want to add some Texas to your collection, you’re in luck. This auction offers handwritten lyrics from Miranda Lambert. Additionally, fans can bid on a signed George Strait signature cowboy hat featuring the lyrics to “Blue Clear Sky” on the brim. Songwriter Bob DiPiero wrote the lyrics on the hat.

Music Row reports that other country acts including Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, and Michael Martin Murphey have donated handwritten lyrics to the auction. Also, fans will be able to bid on the lyrics to the viral earworm “Fancy Like.”

The Handwritten Song Lyrics Auction features more than country music. A stage-played drumhead featuring the lyrics to Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” and signed by the band is up for offer. Also, fans can get a sheet of paper featuring Billy Gibbons’ letterhead and the lyrics to ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”

All of the proceeds from the auction go to Music Health Alliance. The nonprofit helps musicians and other music industry professionals get the healthcare that they need. So, mark your calendar, head to Julien’s Auctions to register, and take home a piece of music history for a good cause.