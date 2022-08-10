‘Austin City Limits’ Announces Lineup for First Half of Season 48: Parker McCollum, Brandi Carlile & More

Austin City Limits is the longest-running live music television show in the country. The iconic series gives viewers across the nation front-row seats to some of the best artists in the game. Viewers get to see old favorites alongside new faces from the comfort of their homes. Past lineups have included George Strait, Willie Nelson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and countless other top-notch musicians. Recently, ACL announced the first half of its upcoming 48th season. It looks like they’re keeping it interesting this year as well.

The 48th season of Austin City Limits kicks off with a set from Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. She’ll be performing tracks from across her career including some cuts from her most recent album In These Silent Days. Backed by a nine-piece band, Carlile’s set is going to set a high bar for the rest of the season.

Luckily, the rest of this Austin City Limits lineup is packed with rock-solid acts. For instance, indie rockers Japanese Breakfast featuring Michelle Zauner will be showcasing tracks from their album Jubilee. The same night, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks will take the stage to play some songs from her award-winning album Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Austin City Limits viewers will also get a double-bill featuring Grammy-nominated Americana artist Allison Russell showcasing songs from her debut album Outside Child alongside indie-folk singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman aka The Weather Station.

However, the Austin City Limits double-bill that will be the most exciting for Outsiders is Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen. McCollum is a Texas native whose music represents the new generation of Texas country mixed with some Nashville sound. Then, there is the legendary Robert Earl Keen who has announced his retirement from touring. So, seeing Keen on ACL is the closest many fans will get to seeing him live.

Austin City Limits Broadcast Lineup

There is plenty more to come from the first half of season 48 of Austin City Limits. The show will take viewers from Texas-born country music to Cuban funk and hit every stop in between. The second half of the season’s lineup will be announced at a later date.

Brandi Carlile – October 1

Japanese Breakfast/Arlo Parks – October 8

Sylvan Esso/Lucius – October 15

Allison Russell/The Weather Station – October 22

Parker McCollum/Robert Earl Keen – October 29

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band – November 5

Cimafunk & The Tribe – November 12

How to Watch ACL Season 48

Austin City Limits airs every Saturday at 8 pm Central Time on PBS. Check your local listings to for details. However, if you can’t tune into PBS you can stream full episodes immediately after they air on the PBS website. Additionally, you can check the ACL YouTube channel for select performances and exclusive content.