‘Austin City Limits: Country’ Highlighting Classic Country Performances Premieres Tonight

“Austin City Limits: Country” premieres tonight, June 8, and the new series is set to celebrate classic country performances through the years. Here’s what we know; Firstly, the series will showcase archival performances from acts like Reba McEntire, Clint Black, and Johnny Cash. Additionally, it’ll feature Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, and Dwight Yoakam performing, among many others.

Secondly, the new series will feature weekly episodes of previously recorded shows from the original “Austin City Limits” series. It will also include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage that has never been seen before. The episodes will also be like a history lesson as well; they will dive into any events surrounding the artists and the performance years.

Thirdly, Grammy-winning country singer Rodney Crowell will host the series. “’Austin City Limits: Country’ is coming to Circle Network and I’m happy to say, I’ll be your host,” Crowell has said of the new gig. “Classic performances by iconic artists are in store, including one with Emmylou [Harris]. Anyone who’s a fan of the music won’t want to miss it.”

We’re so excited to bring you some of the most iconic country music performances from @acltv in our new series #AustinCityLimits: Country, hosted by @RodneyJCrowell 🎶



Take a trip back in time with us starting next Wednesday, June 8 at 10/9c pm on Circle TV! pic.twitter.com/d1ClGmo4QP — Circle All Access (@CircleAllAccess) June 1, 2022

Opry Entertainment Group and ‘Austin City Limits’ Finally Team Up

Opry Entertainment Group’s Circle All Access, where the series will air, made a statement announcing the show on Twitter. “We’re so excited to bring you some of the most iconic country music performances from @acltv in our new series #AustinCityLimits: Country, hosted by @RodneyJCrowell.”

Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger, made a statement as well. “Airing these episodes of ‘Austin City Limits: Country’ is a milestone for Circle,” he said. “Country music fans across the U.S. know how iconic ‘Austin City Limits’ is; we’re so excited to bring these performances right to their living rooms this June.”

‘Austin City Limits: Country’ Episode Lineup

“Austin City Limits: Country” premieres tonight, Wednesday June 8; after that, a new episode airs every Wednesday for a total of 12 episodes. Per Taste of Country, here are the episodes we can expect coming up, plus the dates the shows originally aired. Circle All Access is available on most cable providers, channel 370 on the DISH Network, or on the Roku Channel or Peacock, among a few other streaming services. Check out the website to find out where you can watch “Austin City Limits: Country”; you won’t want to miss any of these great throwbacks.

Jun. 8 — Charlie Daniels Band (1976)

Jun. 15 — Hank Williams Jr. and Shake Russell – Dana Cooper Band (1980)

Jun. 22 — Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell (1981)

Jun. 29 — Kris Kristofferson (1981)

Jul. 6 — Glen Campbell and Eddy Raven (1984)

Jul. 13 — George Jones and Vern Gosdin (1985)

Jul. 20 — Ronnie Milsap (1986)

Jul. 27 — Johnny Cash with June Carter, Tommy Cash and the Cash Family (1987)

Aug. 3 — Reba McEntire (1987)

Aug. 10 — Dwight Yoakam and Patty Loveless (1988)

Aug. 17 — Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black, Eric Johnson and Ray Benson (1999)