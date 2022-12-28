Bailey Zimmerman Confesses He ‘Started Crying’ When He Learned Morgan Wallen Is Taking Him on Tour

Many fans can agree that 2022 was a good year for country music. At the same time, many new artists saw their stars start to rise. However, no up-and-comer’s star is rising faster or shining brighter than Bailey Zimmerman’s. His debut EP Leave the Light On was the most-streamed debut in country history. It was also the most-streamed debut release in 2022. On top of that, his debut single “Fall in Love” brought him a record-breaking hit when it topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Next year, Zimmerman will fly to new heights when he goes on a world tour with Morgan Wallen.

Earlier this week, Bailey Zimmerman appeared on Good Morning America to play his latest single “Rock and a Hard Place” for the show’s audience. Before getting into the song, Zimmerman discussed his meteoric rise to success and his upcoming tour with Morgan Wallen.

Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Learned About the Tour

“It’s so insane, man,” Zimmerman told the GMA hosts. “Two years ago, I couldn’t afford my truck payment. Now I’m, like, on TV. I’m just so blessed.”

Before you see what he said about the upcoming tour with Morgan Wallen, keep in mind that Bailey Zimmerman has only been singing for two years. He’s been in Nashville for roughly a year and a half.

“I played my first arena show with Brooks & Dunn,” Bailey Zimmerman recalled. Riding the high from the show, he got in a car and was headed to Chicago when he got a call from his management. They delivered a heavy dose of bad news followed by life-changing good news.

First, they told Bailey Zimmerman that they had to turn down a previously-planned tour. We don’t know who it was with, but Zimmerman was upset. “It was like, my favorite artist,” he told the GMA hosts. So, he demanded to know why his management made that decision. “Because Morgan Wallen is taking you on tour next year,” came the reply.

“I just started crying,” Bailey Zimmerman admitted. “My whole band, we just started crying. It’s like, this is why we work so hard. We work night and day writing these songs and doing all this stuff.” Then, about the coming year, Zimmerman added, “It’s gonna be a crazy year. I’m really excited.”

Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour

Morgan Wallen is taking a handful of supporting acts with him to select dates on his world tour. Below, you’ll find all the dates that will feature Bailey Zimmerman. Head to the up-and-comer’s website for tickets and more details.