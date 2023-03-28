Bailey Zimmerman Locks In His Second No. 1 with ‘Rock and a Hard Place’

Bailey Zimmerman has been making history since he released his debut EP Leave the Light On in 2022. IT became the most-streamed debut project in any genre from that year. Additionally, it was the biggest streaming debut in country music history. Then, he released his debut single, “Fall in Love.” That track was the fastest debut single to reach the top of the country radio chart since 2015. Zimmerman continues to ride that momentum with his second chart-topping single “Rock and a Hard Place.”

This week, “Rock and a Hard Place” is at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This single went to the top even faster than his debut. It has only been three months and three weeks since his first jaunt to the top of the chart, now he’s made a return journey. According to Billboard, this is the “quickest for any act’s first two in nearly a quarter century.”

Bailey Zimmerman is seeing success in more than that country charts, though. “Rock and a Hard Place” is his first single to reach the top 10 on the Billboard all-genre Hot 100 chart. Additionally, both “Rock and a Hard Place” and “Fall in Love” have brought the Illinois native Platinum certifications from the RIAA.

All of this is helping to lay the groundwork for Zimmerman’s full-length major-label debut, Religiously. The Album. That project hits shelves and streaming services on May 12th. Bailey co-penned 11 of the upcoming album’s 16 tracks. He released the album’s title track earlier this month.

Bailey Zimmerman on Tour

Currently, Bailey Zimmerman is on tour with Morgan Wallen. They just finished a run in New Zealand and Australia. In April, they’ll be back in the states until September. Check out the remaining tour dates below and head to Zimmerman’s website for tickets and more information.