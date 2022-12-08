Bailey Zimmerman Makes History as ‘Fall in Love’ Hits No. 1

Bailey Zimmerman’s Fall In Love was such a fast and hard hit that it made history by becoming the fastest debut single to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay chart in seven years.

Zimmermann wrote the single with Gavin Lucas and Austin Shawn, two songwriters he frequently partners with. It dropped on radion on July 11, and it quickly reached platinum status in the U.S. and Canada.

On top of the record-breaking feat, the country music singer is also celebrating more than one billion overall career streams since he came into the industry less than two years ago.

The 22-year-old only released his first record, Leave the Light On, in October. It became the most-streamed all-genre of 2022 and the biggest streaming county debut ever.

Bailey Zimmerman was also one of only three country stars who were able to bring in one million streams on each track during street week. The other two artists were Luke Combs and Zach Bryan.

Bailey Zimmerman Headed on a World Tour with Morgan Wallen

And it looks like the successes aren’t going to slow down for him any time soon. His newest single, Rock And A Hard Place, has already gone platinum, and it doesn’t even reach radio stations until Dec. 12. The up-and-comer will sing the song during an appearance on Good Morning America on Dec. 27, which will likely help it skyrocket to more fame.

Zimmerman is also kicking off 2023 by joining Morgan Wallen for Wallen’s One Night At A Time world tour. Also, joining will be fellow megastars Hardy, Ernest, and Parker McCollum.

Wallen recently spoke out about Zimmerman’s fast rise to stardom and shared that he’s gladly offered to take the singer under his wing. The two have already collaborated on a song, Train Wreck, and now they’ll bond during a globe-trotting adventure.

While Zimmerman is adjusting to the fame, Morgan has made it clear that he’s always a phone call away if he ever needs support or advice.

“This is a kid, I think that, just with the way he’s rising and the way he’s blowing up that he’s someone who will probably need that,” Wallen said to Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton. “I told him that I’d be that for him if he wants it. It’s cool just to see a little small-town kid, you know, kind of, like myself, come and start making some noise in the town and all around the country. I’m proud of him and looking forward to seeing what he does.”