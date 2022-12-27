Bailey Zimmerman Reveals His New Fame Has Him Getting Recognized in Airports Now

2022 was a great year for many up-and-coming country artists. However, few artists had the kind of year that Bailey Zimmerman had. He released his debut EP Leave the Light On in October. Before that, he had already spent a couple of years building a passionate fanbase on social media. As a result, Zimmerman released record-breaking success. His debut single “Fall in Love” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It made him the first artist to top the chart with a debut single since 2015. The list of his accomplishments goes on. Let’s just say Zimmerman is on the fast track to the top.

Zimmerman on His Newfound Fame

Bailey Zimmerman talked to Taste of Country about his success after the 2022 CMA Awards. During their brief chat, Zimmerman talked about one major thing that has changed in the past year. Now, he gets recognized in public. “People come up to me in airports now,” he said, clearly amazed. “Just to come up and be like ‘Man, I love the music.’ It’s really cool to just feel all the love all the time from them.”

However, it isn’t just Bailey Zimmerman’s fans who are showing him love these days. He’s also getting support from some of the biggest names in Nashville. This might have been more surprising to the 22-year-old Illinois native than fans approaching him in public. “I was worried about how it was gonna be,” he admitted. “I just started singing a couple years ago and came into town a year-and-a-half ago. So, I really haven’t – quote-unquote – paid my dues. But, everybody’s been great. They’ve really uplifted me. And a lot of the big artists in town have reached out and made sure I feel welcome and stuff. It’s been great.”

As for what we can expect from Bailey Zimmerman in 2023, he’s keeping it simple. He says we can expect more music from him in the coming year. Also, he plans to continue “to grow as a person, as a human.”

Bailey Zimmerman to Join Morgan Wallen on Tour

Bailey Zimmerman will share the stage with Maddie & Tae on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year. Then, in 2023, he’ll be hitting the road with Morgan Wallen on the One Night at a Time Tour. Zimmerman will support Wallen on select dates throughout the world tour. Check Zimmerman’s official website for more information and tickets.

