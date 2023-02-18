Bailey Zimmerman Pays Tribute to Johnny Cash With ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ Cover

Bailey Zimmerman showed appreciation for the legendary Johnny Cash by covering his posthumous hit, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”. The cover is an Apple Music exclusive. It’s being released alongside the launch of MLS Season Pass and the new “Man in Black” Nashville Soccer Club kit in tribute to Cash.

In Johnny Cash’s posthumous album American V: A Hundred Highways, released in 2006, the iconic artist featured his rendition of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.” The tune is rooted in “God Almighty’s Gonna Cut You Down” by The Jubalaires and was first performed by Golden Gate Quartet in 1946, according to Billboard.

Three years after his death in 2003, Johnny Cash’s version of the song was released along with a stunning black-and-white music video featuring several celebrities like Sheryl Crow, Whoopi Goldberg, Travis Barker, and Bono. The video also features music personalities such as Flea, Justin Timberlake, Brian Wilson, and Kanye West.

On February 17th, Nashville Soccer Club celebrated the legacy of Johnny Cash with their striking new Man in Black Kit. The bold all-black jersey is further enhanced by creative dark graphite and iron metallic accents, including a special jocktag featuring an iconic photograph from Folsom Prison, signed with Cash’s autograph at the back neckline, accompanied by the official crest of Nashville SC.

The latest kit was crafted in partnership between the estate of Johnny Cash, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music. Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer in February 2020, officially cementing its status as a top-tier club.

Bailey Zimmerman’s latest single is still going strong

Meanwhile, just nine weeks after its release, Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” has skyrocketed into the Top 10 on country radio. It is also the No. 2 most-streamed song of 2022 in America. It has over 400 million streams worldwide so far. Making it No.2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and nearing a spot in Billboard’s famed Hot 100.

This year, Zimmerman will have the chance to demonstrate his reign in country music. He will be joining Morgan Wallen on their breathtaking One Night At A Time World Tour. The viral hitmaker was flooded with all that he had achieved in 2022.

“I played my first arena show with Brooks & Dunn. Afterward, I got in the car to go to Chicago and my managers called me. They’re like ‘hey, we got some crazy stuff,” Zimmerman recently told Good Morning America. “We had to turn down this one tour.” It was like one of my favorite artists and I was like ‘why? Why’d we turn it down?’ He said ‘because Morgan Wallen’s gonna take you on tour next year.’ And I just started crying. My whole band, we started crying because it’s like man. This is why we work so hard. We work day and night writing these songs and doing all this stuff. So, it’s gonna be a crazy year. I’m really excited.”

Kicking off on March 15, 2023, at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ, Bailey Zimmerman is embarking on an ambitious Stadium trek spanning 4 countries and 2 continents with esteemed country stars ERNEST as well as HARDY and Parker McCollum joining him for select dates.