Bailey Zimmerman Reveals One Major Change He Made to Further His Career

Bailey Zimmerman sprang onto the country music scene seemingly overnight. He grew his following on social media before releasing his debut EP Leave the Light On and its lead single “Fall in Love” both of which brought the young artist some big wins. Leave the Light On was the most-streamed debut in country music history. Additionally, “Fall in Love” made him the first artist to top the charts with their debut single in seven years. Additionally, Zimmerman found out last year that he’ll be hitting the road with Morgan Wallen on his upcoming world tour. Most recently, Apple Music added him to their Up Next program.

In honor of the addition to the program, Bailey Zimmerman sat down with Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country. During their conversation, he talked about the journey he took to where he is now. At one point, he revealed the one major change he made to further his career.

The Big Change That Bailey Zimmerman Made

“I was singing uptown in Flora, Illinois. That’s where my hometown is, right around there. I was singing for like three people,” Bailey Zimmerman recalled. After finishing his set another local artist named Dylan Wolfe approached him. “He was like, ‘dude, have you ever tried to be – like actually sing?’ and I was like ‘No.’ He was like ‘Well, you need to take your braces off because it’s giving you a lisp when you sing, but if you do that I think you can be, like, an artist.’” Zimmerman told Bannen.

Luckily for Bailey Zimmerman, he had an orthodontist appointment the next day. “It’s kind of crazy how all of this has worked out. It’s almost, like, too weird. The next day, I had an orthodontist appointment to get them tightened up,” Zimmerman explained. However, after his chat with Wolfe, he had different plans.

He told the doctor to remove his braces and they were hesitant at first. They told him, “You know this is going to cost your mom like $7,000 and your teeth aren’t good. Like, they’re not perfect.” That wasn’t enough to dissuade him, though. “I was like, ‘Don’t care, take them off. I’m done.’”

A week later, Bailey Zimmerman said that he jumped into his music career with both feet. “I wrote my first song with Gavin [Lucas], posted it on TikTok, and quit my job the next day,” he said.

Zimmerman on His Fast Ride to the Top

Bailey Zimmerman is still trying to make sense of all of his success. “I don’t know what’s going on, still,” he said. “Every day, I wake up and there’s more, like, records we broke or there’s more streams. We’re doing really big things but it doesn’t feel like that. I still feel really normal and I still feel like ‘Holy freakin’ crap, what is even going on?’”