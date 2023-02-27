Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 Lineup Revealed: Blake Shelton, Kid Rock & More

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will return to New Jersey this summer, and it will feature a star-studded lineup of singers including Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, and dozens more of your favorites.

The fan-favorite festival hits its seaside venue in Wildwood on June 15th and wraps up on June 18th. Shelton and Kid Rock will serve as headliners along with Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi.

In all, there will be over 40 singers and bands playing between two different stages. On the Miller Lite mainstage, fans can catch Lady A, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Maddie & Tae, Jimmie Allen, and Riley Green. Paramlee, Michael Ray, Cheat Codes, Shane Profitt, John Eddie, Neon Union, The Cadillac Three, Channing Wilson, and Gillian Smith will also perform.

Over on the Jim Beam stage, people can watch The Davisson, like Drew Green, Brothers Band, Ben Chapman, Rome and Duddy, and several more.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest was recently named by Billboard as one of the best country and Americana festivals in the United States. Tickets are on sale now and run anywhere from $229 to $1,599.

Blake Shelton to Take a Break From Touring

Fans of Blake Shelton may want to make a point of seeing him sing at The Barefoot Country Music Fest. Because once his current tour ends, he won’t be hitting the road much.

The Austin singer announced several career changes this year. Along with exiting his longstanding place on The Voice, he’s also going to pause on touring—for now.

Shelton is currently in the midst of his 6-week long Back to the HonkyTonk tour, which kicked off on Feb. 16. Once he wraps up, he wants to step away from the stage. He told Taste of Country that he’s not retiring from live performances altogether. He’s simply taking notes from another country great’s playbook and not burning himself out.

“George Strait is my hero on lots of levels, one of which is how little he tours,” Shelton admitted. “It’s like, I want to do everything like George Strait.”

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, the 46-year-old clarified that he’s still sticking around the music industry for a while, luckily. From now on, he’s just making sure he’s doing everything on his own time.

“I’m not getting away from music,” he shared. “I can control the timing, and I’m not on anybody else’s schedule when it comes to making a record or touring. I can fit it in in a way that makes more sense for us.”