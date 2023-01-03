Becky Isaacs of The Isaacs Released From Hospital After Deadly Car Accident

Becky Isaacs, vocalist and guitar player for the award-winning bluegrass/gospel troupe The Isaacs, has been released from the hospital following a deadly auto accident on Dec. 15 in Hendersonville, Tennessee (about 18 miles north of Nashville). Becky was hit head-on in a two-car collision that left one person dead.

Becky, who was traveling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville first responders. Afterwards, she was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where she underwent surgery to insert a plate and nine screws in her right tibia and full reconstruction of her right knee. In addition, Becky fractured her left tibia and suffered three broken ribs.

Becky was released from the hospital over the weekend.

“There are no words to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love from family, friends, the church community and the entertainment industry,” says Becky Isaacs. “I am grateful to the first responders and to the incredible doctors, nurses and staff at Skyline Medical Center for the exceptional care that has been shown to me and my family. I am forever humbled by it all. In spite of the challenges that lay ahead, my faith is strong. Because I know the hand of God will not lead me where His grace will not keep me. My prayers go out to the family of the gentleman who lost his life in the accident.”

The Isaacs Plan to Resume Touring

Becky will be in rehab and unable to put weight on either leg for four to six weeks. The Isaacs cancelled their December tour dates after Becky’s accident. However, the group—which features matriarch Lily Isaacs and her children Becky, Sonya and Ben—will resume performing toward the end of January. The group will use a fill-in for Becky over the next six to eight weeks.

The Issacs will begin touring with Reba McEntire on March 9. Becky’s medical team is hopeful she will be back on stage by the end of February. Of course, that is contingent on her progress during rehabilitation.

“Becky has a long road to recovery. But with the determination she has and the fighter we know her to be, we are praying for and expecting a full recovery,” said The Isaacs in a statement. “We know God has been with her through it all. Thank you for the love and continued prayers for her and our family.”

The Isaacs are a multi-award-winning group that has been performing for close to 40 years. They are known to blend genres—including bluegrass, folk, country, and gospel—with their acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies. The Isaacs have released more than 20 albums over the years, copping multiple Grammy nominations and 19 Dove Awards. In addition, The Isaacs joined the Grand Ole Opry in September 2021. They were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

Becky released her first solo album, Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times, in October 2022.