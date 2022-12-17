Best-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022 Revealed: Breakout Artist Holds Two Top Spots

The end of 2022 is on its way, its approach heralded by the avalanche of Spotify Wrapped posts and the constant repeat of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Not that there’s anything wrong with Mariah or her Christmas hit, it’s just a fact that you can’t walk into any store or turn on any radio without hearing it.

Thanks to the former, we all know what our own top songs and artists of the year were, as well as those of our friends. And those of many, many strangers. But what was the entire country listening to in 2022? Which artists stole the hearts and minds of the United States as a whole this year?

Well, for that, we have the year-end Country Digital Songs chart, which includes the best-selling country songs of the year. And this year, breakout star Walker Hayes took the biggest prize of all – not just the top spot but the top two.

The Top 10 Best-Selling Country Digital Songs

10. “Sand in My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

9. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs”

8. “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

7. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

6. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

5. “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

4. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

3. “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

2. “AA” – Walker Hayes

1. “Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes Dominates Country Music Charts

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Walker Hayes’ viral hit “Fancy Like” finished the year strong, comfortably holding the position of best-selling digital country song of 2022. Right behind the working-class anthem that took social media by storm is Hayes’ follow-up single “AA,” proving that the artists’ overnight TikTok fame wasn’t the making of a one-hit-wonder.

Walker Hayes was without a doubt the one to steal the show in 2022. However, he was far from the only artist to have an impressive year. Morgan Wallen, for instance, had not one but three songs atop the best-selling country chart, giving him more spots than any other artist. After a rocky 2021, Wallen’s 2022 was an undeniable success.

Perhaps the most impressive entry in this year’s list of top country songs, however, is Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” While the list is largely made up of the biggest hits of 2022, “Tennessee Whiskey” was released in 2015, marking the beginning of Chris Stapleton’s meteoric rise to superstardom. In fact, this year marks the breakout hit’s seventh year in a row on a year-end chart.

Though no women appeared on the top 10 list of best-selling digital country songs this year, a few made the top 25. “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift took the No. 13 spot and Miranda Lambert and Elle King’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) holds No. 16.